    OSB   GB00BLDRH360

OSB GROUP PLC

(OSB)
  Report
07:39 2022-11-08 am EST
433.60 GBX   -0.64%
07:17aHolding(s) in Company
GL
11/04OSB Group get surge in organic mortgage originations in third quarter
AN
11/04LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Liberum cuts British Land; Exane cuts Sainsbury
AN
Holding(s) in Company

11/08/2022 | 07:17am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
City of registered office (if applicable)
Edinburgh
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
04-Nov-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Nov-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.7947200.0000005.79472024,874,897
Position of previous notification (if applicable)7.9643300.0000007.964330 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BLDRH360 24,874,897 5.794720
Sub Total 8.A24,874,8975.794720

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
abrdn plc    
abrdn plcabrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited   
abrdn plcabrdn Investment Management Limited   
     
abrdn plc    
abrdn plcAberdeen Asset Management PLC   
abrdn plcAberdeen Asset Managers Limited   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure is to reflect the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited (aI(H)L) and held by the underlying investment management entity abrdn Investment Management Limited (aIML) decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold due to due to an in-specie transfer on 4 November 2022.
12. Date of Completion
08-Nov-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Aberdeen, United Kingdom


