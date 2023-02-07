Advanced search
02/06Holding(s) in Company
GL
02/06Holding(s) in Company
GL
02/03Holding(s) in Company
GL
Holding(s) in Company

02/07/2023 | 05:33am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Northern Trust  
J P Morgan  
Citibank  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
06-Feb-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
07-Feb-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.9800000.0000004.98000021407948
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.9700000.0300005.000000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BLDRH360 21407948 4.980000
Sub Total 8.A214079484.980000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1) 0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1)Jupiter Asset Management Limited0.5800000.0000000.580000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) 0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)Merian Global Investors Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)Merian Global Investors (Jersey) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)Merian Global Investors (Finance) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)Merian Global Investors Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)Jupiter Investment Management Limited4.4000000.0000004.400000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
07.02.2023
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK


