Result of AGM

Results of the proxy voting for the 2022 AGM held on Thursday, 12 May 2022.
All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a poll; resolutions 1 to 9 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 10 to 14 as special resolutions.
The following proxy votes were cast in respect of the AGM resolutions:
Ordinary Resolutions
Total votes For
%
Total votes Against
%
Total votes cast
% of issued share capital
Votes withheld
1
To receive the Accounts and the Reports
397,866,912
99.99
25,314
0.01
397,892,226
89.29%
1,318,751
2
To approve the Remuneration Report
384,316,369
96.47
14,060,040
3.53
398,376,409
89.40%
834,568
3
To declare a final dividend
399,210,327
100.00
0
0.00
399,210,327
89.58%
650
4(a)
To elect Simon Walker
398,616,163
99.85
591,254
0.15
399,207,417
89.58%
3,560
4(b)
To re-elect John Graham Allatt
398,513,251
99.83
694,166
0.17
399,207,417
89.58%
3,560
4(c)
To re-elect Elizabeth Noël Harwerth
388,074,388
97.21
11,133,029
2.79
399,207,417
89.58%
3,560
4(d)
To re-elect Sarah Hedger
389,730,347
97.63
9,477,070
2.37
399,207,417
89.58%
3,560
4(e)
To elect Rajan Kapoor
389,832,229
97.65
9,375,188
2.35
399,207,417
89.58%
3,560
4(f)
To re-elect Mary McNamara
387,752,041
97.13
11,455,376
2.87
399,207,417
89.58%
3,560
4(g)
To re-elect David Weymouth
384,839,734
96.64
13,381,899
3.36
398,221,633
89.36%
989,344
4(h)
To re-elect Andrew Golding
398,281,388
99.85
593,446
0.15
398,874,834
89.51%
3,560
4(i)
To re-elect April Talintyre
396,483,763
99.40
2,391,071
0.60
398,874,834
89.51%
3,560
5
To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor
399,107,770
99.98
99,677
0.02
399,207,447
89.58%
3,530
6
To give authority to the Group Audit Committee to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
399,108,591
99.98
98,072
0.02
399,206,663
89.58%
4,314
7
To give authority to make political donations
381,765,301
97.13
11,283,854
2.87
393,049,155
88.20%
6,161,822
8
To give authority to allot shares (general authority)
378,323,967
94.77
20,886,360
5.23
399,210,327
89.58%
650
9
To give authority to allot shares (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)
397,721,809
99.63
1,485,854
0.37
399,207,663
89.58%
3,314
Special Resolutions
10
To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (general authority)
399,170,898
99.99
36,765
0.01
399,207,663
89.58%
3,314
11
To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (acquisitions and specified capital investments)
392,208,080
98.25
6,999,583
1.75
399,207,663
89.58%
3,314
12
To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)
396,918,168
99.43
2,289,495
0.57
399,207,663
89.58%
3,314
13
To give authority to re-purchase shares
396,285,885
99.63
1,489,107
0.37
397,774,992
89.26%
1,435,985
14
To authorise the convening of a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days’ notice
386,976,703
96.94
12,233,624
3.06
399,210,327
89.58%
650
NOTES: 1. ‘Total Votes For’ include votes recorded as at the discretion of the appointed proxy. 2. The ‘vote withheld’ option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution. 3. As at the date of the AGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 445,635,918 ordinary shares. 4. The full text of the resolutions is detailed in the Notice of Meeting to be found on the Company website https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/
Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority’s National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.