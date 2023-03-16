Advanced search
    OSB   GB00BLDRH360

OSB GROUP PLC

(OSB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:28 2023-03-15 pm EDT
475.40 GBX   -5.30%
Share repurchase programme

03/16/2023 | 03:06am EDT
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company or OSB Group)

Share repurchase programme

OSB Group announces that, as outlined in the announcement of its 2022 Full Year Results on 16 March 2023, it intends to commence, on 17 March 2023, a share repurchase programme to return up to £150 million to shareholders (the Share Repurchase Programme). The Share Repurchase Programme will help to deliver on OSB Group’s stated intention to deliver attractive and sustainable returns to shareholders across the cycle.

OSB Group has entered into a non-discretionary agreement (the Agreement) with Citigroup Global Markets Ltd (Citi) to undertake the Share Repurchase Programme on its behalf by making market purchases, as riskless principal, of OSB Group’s ordinary shares of one pence each (the Ordinary Shares) on the London Stock Exchange or another recognised investment exchange1. Citi shall make trading decisions under the Share Repurchase Programme independently of OSB Group, subject to certain parameters agreed between Citi and the Company prior to the commencement of the Share Repurchase Programme and to the Company’s right to terminate the Agreement in certain limited circumstances.

Ordinary Shares acquired by Citi under the Agreement will be sold on to OSB Group. It is the Company’s present intention for such repurchased Ordinary Shares to be cancelled. The purpose of the Share Repurchase Programme is therefore to reduce OSB Group's share capital.  The maximum number of Ordinary Shares to be acquired under the Share Repurchase Programme is 44,972,602 as authorised by shareholders at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2022. The Share Repurchase Programme is expected to complete no later than 15 March 2024.

Any purchase of OSB Group Ordinary Shares contemplated by this announcement will be executed in accordance with OSB Group's general authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares granted by its shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2022, the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (both as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), and Chapter 12 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Any repurchase of Ordinary Shares will be announced no later than 7.30 a.m. on the business day following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred.

1 CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations                         t: 07714 181 864

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick                                                                            
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


Analyst Recommendations on OSB GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 773 M 931 M 931 M
Net income 2022 379 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,37x
Yield 2022 6,38%
Capitalization 2 040 M 2 454 M 2 454 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 826
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart OSB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
OSB Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 475,40 GBX
Average target price 727,18 GBX
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew John Golding Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
April Carolyn Talintyre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Avery Weymouth Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Gaunt Group Chief Information Officer
Clive David Kornitzer Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSB GROUP PLC-0.92%2 454
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-5.85%75 401
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-4.11%55 908
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-1.62%25 211
FIRSTRAND LIMITED0.56%19 017
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-3.02%15 132