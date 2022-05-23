OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

23 May 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 20 May 2022 it had purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £5.13 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £5.08 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £5.1064

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 444,855,918 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 444,855,918.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name ISIN Trade Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 16:27:55 GBp 241 510.50 XLON xHaAWWEn@Rf OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 16:25:30 GBp 346 510.50 XLON xHaAWWEnyWt OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 16:21:44 GBp 385 511.00 XLON xHaAWWEnzYH OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 16:18:50 GBp 407 510.50 XLON xHaAWWEnzAF OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 16:16:51 GBp 399 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEnwql OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 16:08:19 GBp 255 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEnur1 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 16:04:11 GBp 262 510.00 XLON xHaAWWEnvbk OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:59:08 GBp 282 509.00 XLON xHaAWWEncbf OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:59:04 GBp 318 509.00 XLON xHaAWWEncaa OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:49:40 GBp 267 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEnadp OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:46:59 GBp 340 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEna9E OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:42:15 GBp 385 510.50 XLON xHaAWWEnYXv OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:35:36 GBp 323 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEnZBs OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:30:10 GBp 20 509.00 XLON xHaAWWEnXzH OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:30:10 GBp 226 509.00 XLON xHaAWWEnXzJ OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:23:46 GBp 302 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEnl73 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:20:05 GBp 135 509.00 XLON xHaAWWEniuV OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:20:05 GBp 270 509.00 XLON xHaAWWEnixX OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:12:10 GBp 301 509.00 XLON xHaAWWEnhgY OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:12:07 GBp 361 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEnhrv OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 15:02:02 GBp 394 510.00 XLON xHaAWWEnM1v OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 14:59:17 GBp 365 510.50 XLON xHaAWWEnNm5 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 14:46:57 GBp 432 511.00 XLON xHaAWWEnIKc OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 14:46:57 GBp 53 511.00 XLON xHaAWWEnIKe OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 14:35:56 GBp 161 512.00 XLON xHaAWWEnHBQ OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 14:35:56 GBp 60 512.00 XLON xHaAWWEnHBS OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 14:31:52 GBp 212 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEnVWs OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 14:31:52 GBp 219 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEnVWu OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 14:28:58 GBp 355 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEnSlC OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 14:17:40 GBp 321 510.00 XLON xHaAWWEnTQl OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 14:06:17 GBp 418 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEnOch OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 14:00:17 GBp 317 509.50 XLON xHaAWWEnPiw OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 13:44:31 GBp 270 509.00 XLON xHaAWWEn7Fa OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 13:32:27 GBp 101 509.00 XLON xHaAWWEn519 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 13:32:27 GBp 186 509.00 XLON xHaAWWEn51B OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 13:22:15 GBp 207 510.50 XLON xHaAWWEn2T4 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 13:13:15 GBp 443 511.50 XLON xHaAWWEn3Ih OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 12:56:54 GBp 485 513.00 XLON xHaAWWEnECi OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 12:39:18 GBp 304 511.50 XLON xHaAWWEnCyK OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 12:39:18 GBp 439 512.00 XLON xHaAWWEnCyM OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 12:05:25 GBp 380 511.50 XLON xHaAWWEn8kZ OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 11:53:33 GBp 369 512.00 XLON xHaAWWEn9ST OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 11:42:00 GBp 476 511.50 XLON xHaAWWEotY1 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 11:25:14 GBp 446 511.50 XLON xHaAWWEorbF OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 11:11:46 GBp 239 511.50 XLON xHaAWWEoo3Y OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 11:02:50 GBp 445 511.50 XLON xHaAWWEomy9 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 10:48:13 GBp 323 512.00 XLON xHaAWWEozPR OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 10:40:50 GBp 320 512.00 XLON xHaAWWEoxck OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 10:38:19 GBp 40 512.00 XLON xHaAWWEox6E OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 10:28:23 GBp 340 512.00 XLON xHaAWWEocgI OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 10:18:59 GBp 346 512.00 XLON xHaAWWEoa99 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 10:13:59 GBp 340 511.00 XLON xHaAWWEoYk4 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 10:13:59 GBp 425 511.50 XLON xHaAWWEoYkE OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 10:11:47 GBp 212 512.00 XLON xHaAWWEoY6r OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 09:49:44 GBp 380 511.50 XLON xHaAWWEokMu OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 09:30:16 GBp 238 511.50 XLON xHaAWWEogsA OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 09:21:43 GBp 373 511.00 XLON xHaAWWEohGi OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 09:11:35 GBp 203 512.00 XLON xHaAWWEofeJ OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 09:03:25 GBp 219 511.00 XLON xHaAWWEoMn8 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 08:57:49 GBp 271 512.50 XLON xHaAWWEoNy0 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 08:52:25 GBp 270 512.50 XLON xHaAWWEoKzz OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 08:36:27 GBp 298 510.50 XLON xHaAWWEoJtE OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 08:29:28 GBp 295 510.00 XLON xHaAWWEoG3v OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 08:29:28 GBp 424 510.50 XLON xHaAWWEoG3x OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 08:18:45 GBp 403 510.50 XLON xHaAWWEoU0Z OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 20-May-2022 08:03:50 GBp 358 508.00 XLON xHaAWWEoSEV

END