OSB GROUP PLC

(OSB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/20 11:35:12 am EDT
511.00 GBX   +1.49%
02:02aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
02:01aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
05/20Transaction in Own Shares
GL
Transaction in Own Shares

05/23/2022 | 02:01am EDT
OSB GROUP PLC                                            
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
23 May 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 20 May 2022 it had purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased20,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)£5.13
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)£5.08
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)£5.1064

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 444,855,918 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 444,855,918.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick                                                                            

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company NameISINTrade DateTrade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202216:27:55GBp241510.50XLONxHaAWWEn@Rf
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202216:25:30GBp346510.50XLONxHaAWWEnyWt
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202216:21:44GBp385511.00XLONxHaAWWEnzYH
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202216:18:50GBp407510.50XLONxHaAWWEnzAF
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202216:16:51GBp399509.50XLONxHaAWWEnwql
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202216:08:19GBp255509.50XLONxHaAWWEnur1
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202216:04:11GBp262510.00XLONxHaAWWEnvbk
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:59:08GBp282509.00XLONxHaAWWEncbf
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:59:04GBp318509.00XLONxHaAWWEncaa
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:49:40GBp267509.50XLONxHaAWWEnadp
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:46:59GBp340509.50XLONxHaAWWEna9E
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:42:15GBp385510.50XLONxHaAWWEnYXv
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:35:36GBp323509.50XLONxHaAWWEnZBs
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:30:10GBp20509.00XLONxHaAWWEnXzH
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:30:10GBp226509.00XLONxHaAWWEnXzJ
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:23:46GBp302509.50XLONxHaAWWEnl73
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:20:05GBp135509.00XLONxHaAWWEniuV
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:20:05GBp270509.00XLONxHaAWWEnixX
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:12:10GBp301509.00XLONxHaAWWEnhgY
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:12:07GBp361509.50XLONxHaAWWEnhrv
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202215:02:02GBp394510.00XLONxHaAWWEnM1v
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202214:59:17GBp365510.50XLONxHaAWWEnNm5
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202214:46:57GBp432511.00XLONxHaAWWEnIKc
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202214:46:57GBp53511.00XLONxHaAWWEnIKe
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202214:35:56GBp161512.00XLONxHaAWWEnHBQ
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202214:35:56GBp60512.00XLONxHaAWWEnHBS
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202214:31:52GBp212509.50XLONxHaAWWEnVWs
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202214:31:52GBp219509.50XLONxHaAWWEnVWu
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202214:28:58GBp355509.50XLONxHaAWWEnSlC
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202214:17:40GBp321510.00XLONxHaAWWEnTQl
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202214:06:17GBp418509.50XLONxHaAWWEnOch
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202214:00:17GBp317509.50XLONxHaAWWEnPiw
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202213:44:31GBp270509.00XLONxHaAWWEn7Fa
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202213:32:27GBp101509.00XLONxHaAWWEn519
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202213:32:27GBp186509.00XLONxHaAWWEn51B
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202213:22:15GBp207510.50XLONxHaAWWEn2T4
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202213:13:15GBp443511.50XLONxHaAWWEn3Ih
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202212:56:54GBp485513.00XLONxHaAWWEnECi
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202212:39:18GBp304511.50XLONxHaAWWEnCyK
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202212:39:18GBp439512.00XLONxHaAWWEnCyM
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202212:05:25GBp380511.50XLONxHaAWWEn8kZ
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202211:53:33GBp369512.00XLONxHaAWWEn9ST
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202211:42:00GBp476511.50XLONxHaAWWEotY1
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202211:25:14GBp446511.50XLONxHaAWWEorbF
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202211:11:46GBp239511.50XLONxHaAWWEoo3Y
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202211:02:50GBp445511.50XLONxHaAWWEomy9
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202210:48:13GBp323512.00XLONxHaAWWEozPR
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202210:40:50GBp320512.00XLONxHaAWWEoxck
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202210:38:19GBp40512.00XLONxHaAWWEox6E
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202210:28:23GBp340512.00XLONxHaAWWEocgI
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202210:18:59GBp346512.00XLONxHaAWWEoa99
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202210:13:59GBp340511.00XLONxHaAWWEoYk4
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202210:13:59GBp425511.50XLONxHaAWWEoYkE
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202210:11:47GBp212512.00XLONxHaAWWEoY6r
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202209:49:44GBp380511.50XLONxHaAWWEokMu
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202209:30:16GBp238511.50XLONxHaAWWEogsA
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202209:21:43GBp373511.00XLONxHaAWWEohGi
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202209:11:35GBp203512.00XLONxHaAWWEofeJ
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202209:03:25GBp219511.00XLONxHaAWWEoMn8
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202208:57:49GBp271512.50XLONxHaAWWEoNy0
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202208:52:25GBp270512.50XLONxHaAWWEoKzz
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202208:36:27GBp298510.50XLONxHaAWWEoJtE
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202208:29:28GBp295510.00XLONxHaAWWEoG3v
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202208:29:28GBp424510.50XLONxHaAWWEoG3x
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202208:18:45GBp403510.50XLONxHaAWWEoU0Z
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36020-May-202208:03:50GBp358508.00XLONxHaAWWEoSEV

END


