Transaction in Own Shares

09/14/2022 | 02:01am EDT
OSB GROUP PLC                                            
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
14 September 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 13 September 2022 it had purchased a total of 264 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased264
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)£5.44
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)£5.44
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)£5.44

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 438,964,963 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 438,964,963.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick                                                                            

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company NameISINTrade DateTrade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36013-Sep-202208:30:00GBp264544.00XLONxHa9I$eu$rD

END


Financials
Sales 2022 775 M 893 M 893 M
Net income 2022 377 M 434 M 434 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,08x
Yield 2022 5,53%
Capitalization 2 368 M 2 729 M 2 729 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 826
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Andrew John Golding Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
April Carolyn Talintyre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Avery Weymouth Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Gaunt Group Chief Information Officer
Clive David Kornitzer Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
