Oscar Announces HCA Midwest Health as In-Network Provider For its Affordable Care Act Plans Across the Kansas City Area

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announces as an in-network provider HCA Midwest Health, the area’s largest healthcare provider. HCA Midwest Health will help expand coverage for more individuals across the Kansas City region during Open Enrollment season and will bring HCA Midwest Health providers and facilities in-network for Oscar’s individual and family health insurance plans beginning January 1, 2023.

"Since our founding, Oscar's mission has been to broaden access to high-quality, affordable healthcare to individuals across the country," said Dennis Hillen, Senior Vice President at Oscar. "As we enter our fourth year in the Kansas City ACA marketplace, we're proud to have HCA Midwest Health meaningfully expand our network reach and make that vision a reality for more people in the Kansas City area.”

“HCA Midwest Health has a rich history of providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare to the Kansas City area,” says Billy Douglass, Senior Vice President, Business Development. “We are honored to partner with Oscar Health to serve their valued members in convenient, state-of-the-art, settings –– from physician clinics and surgical services, to hospitals, urgent care, Sarah Cannon Cancer Centers and home health.”

Oscar’s plans include:

Healthcare coverage designed around each members’ needs. Members can receive convenient care that’s close to home through HCA Midwest Health’s extensive network of providers that will be available across metro communities. HCA Midwest Health is Kansas City’s largest healthcare provider with over 50 locations including 7 hospitals, 11 emergency rooms, 900 physicians within 77 practices, 10 CareNow® urgent care centers, 7 surgery centers, specialty physician practices, home healthcare, and Sarah Cannon Cancer Centers. Members will also experience Oscar’s personalized approach to health insurance. They will be assigned a dedicated team of Care Guides and clinicians who understand their personal medical history and who can help them navigate their health plan benefits. This team can also help schedule appointments with in-network providers. Oscar members have 24/7 access to Oscar Virtual Urgent Care Providers at $0 for whenever a member needs to see a doctor quickly. 3 Tier 1 prescriptions are $0 when prescribed by Oscar Virtual Urgent Care providers, too. 4

Easy-to-access specialty, pharmacy, and wellness benefits designed to deliver savings, including: Health plan coverage of HCA Midwest Health’s comprehensive medical services. Pharmaceutical benefits beyond Virtual Urgent Care such as the $3 Prescriptions drug formulary, which includes 100 of the most commonly-prescribed medications for $3 or less. Convenient tools and perks like the Oscar App, Oscar Step Tracking, and more.



Oscar looks forward to working with HCA Midwest Health to provide more residents across the Kansas City region with a high-quality and personalized healthcare experience.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of June 30, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform, to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

About HCA Midwest Health

As the Kansas City area’s leading healthcare provider, HCA Midwest Health consists of seven hospitals and dozens of outpatient centers, clinics, physician practices, surgery centers and an array of other facilities and services to meet area residents’ healthcare needs. HCA Midwest Health is one of the area’s largest private-sector employers, with more than 10,000 employees, and the largest provider of charity and uncompensated care. Each year, we provide nearly $1 million to local charities. Annually, HCA Midwest Health invests capital to enhance and expand patient services and last year paid more than $115 million in taxes, which may go to the improvement of schools, roads, and infrastructure in the communities we serve. HCA Midwest Health facilities include Belton Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center, Lafayette Regional Health Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Research Psychiatric Center. Midwest Physicians, which is part of HCA Midwest Health, is a network of experienced, multi-specialty physicians located throughout the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Currently Midwest Physicians represents 600+ providers. It includes 80+ specialties, providing care in 150+ locations to serve our community. The physicians, licensed professionals and support staff who comprise the HCA Midwest Health team are dedicated to improving healthcare in the Greater Kansas City and outlying areas to create healthier communities that lead to healthier tomorrows. For more information, visit hcamidwest.com.

1 $0 PCP visits vary by plan type.

2 Only applies to Oscar’s Virtual Urgent Care services. Offerings are not available in US territories or internationally. If you have an HSA-compatible high-deductible health plan or a Secure plan, you won't be eligible for $0 visits until you meet your deductible. Prescriptions, visits and services may be limited per provider discretion.

3 If you’re away from home, this benefit is not available in US territories or internationally.

4 Tier 1 prescriptions are $0 when arranged by an Oscar Virtual Primary Care Provider. Some Tier 1 prescriptions are unavailable via virtual visits. Other exclusions may apply.

