Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oscar Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSCR   US6877931096

OSCAR HEALTH, INC.

(OSCR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
2.620 USD   +2.75%
08:04aOscar Health, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Oscar Health, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022Oscar Health, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oscar Health, Inc. 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

01/09/2023 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will release its fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM (ET). The call-in number and webcast link are as follows:

  • Live Call: (877) 400-4403
  • Conference ID: 6577079
  • Webcast Link

The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website (www.ir.hioscar.com) following February 9, 2023.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of September 30, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform, to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

For more information, please visit www.hioscar.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
08:04aOscar Health, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Oscar Health, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022Oscar Health, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Resignation of Charles E. Phillips, Jr. from the Board, Ef..
CI
2022Oscar Health to Temporarily Halt Florida Insurance Plans Enrolments
MT
2022Oscar Health, Inc. to Limit Additional Growth in Florida in Light of Strong Open Enroll..
BU
2022Oscar Health Survey Details Connection Between Economic and Health Security with More I..
AQ
2022Oscar Health Survey Details Connection Between Economic and Health Security, With More ..
BU
2022Oscar Health Appoints Bill Gassen and Laura Lang To Its Board of Directors
BU
2022Oscar Health, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 426 M - -
Net income 2022 -643 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 548 M 548 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 621
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oscar Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,55 $
Average target price 4,23 $
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Tobias Schlosser Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddhartha Sankaran Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jeffery H. Boyd Chairman
Dennis Weaver Chief Clinical Officer
Sameer Amin Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSCAR HEALTH, INC.3.66%548
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY1.11%5 765
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-1.02%5 508
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE0.62%2 677
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.03%2 532
TRUPANION, INC.0.13%1 946