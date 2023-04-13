Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oscar Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSCR   US6877931096

OSCAR HEALTH, INC.

(OSCR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-12 pm EDT
6.300 USD   -6.67%
08:33aOscar Health, Inc. 2023 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
04/12Oscar Health, Inc. Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
AQ
04/11Oscar Health, Inc. Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oscar Health, Inc. 2023 First Quarter Conference Call

04/13/2023 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM (ET). The call-in number and webcast link are as follows:

Live Call: (877) 400-4403

Conference ID: 6577079

Webcast Link

The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website (www.ir.hioscar.com) following May 9, 2023.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of January 31, 2023. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

For more information, please visit www.hioscar.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
08:33aOscar Health, Inc. 2023 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
04/12Oscar Health, Inc. Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
AQ
04/11Oscar Health, Inc. Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
04/05Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed..
BU
03/29Oscar Health Announces Appointment of Healthcare Veteran Mark Bertolini to CEO, Co-Foun..
AQ
03/28Top Midday Gainers
MT
03/28Oscar Health Names Mark Bertolini Chief Executive; Shares Rise
MT
03/28Transcript : Oscar Health, Inc. - Special Call
CI
03/28Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
03/28Sector Update: Health Care
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 419 M - -
Net income 2023 -339 M - -
Net cash 2023 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,40x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 361 M 1 361 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
EV / Sales 2024 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 714
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oscar Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,30 $
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Bertolini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddhartha Sankaran Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jeffery H. Boyd Chairman
Mario Tobias Schlosser Director & President-Technology
Dennis Weaver Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSCAR HEALTH, INC.156.10%1 361
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY23.50%7 070
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED18.64%6 449
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.65%2 384
TRUPANION, INC.-9.76%1 759
SUL AMERGDS0.00%1 727
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer