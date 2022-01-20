Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oscar Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSCR   US6877931096

OSCAR HEALTH, INC.

(OSCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Enhanced Cost Estimator Tool, Improving Cost Transparency for More Members

01/20/2022 | 04:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced today that members now have access to its enhanced Cost Estimator Tool as part of an ongoing effort to drive more transparency around medical costs. With this latest product launch, members1 will have access to an improved tool, with better overall performance as well as increased options for engagement. This updated functionality empowers members to better manage their healthcare spending by giving them the ability to proactively plan for medical costs and make informed decisions about their healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120006047/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Improved access to this tool comes at a pivotal moment for consumer cost transparency following the new protections available under the No Surprises Act, which aims at ending surprise medical billing for individuals. In a recent survey of Oscar members, more than half stated that they prefer to know potential medical costs upfront, with 20% of members expressing concern around affordability of care.

“Since day one, Oscar has been focused on building a system of healthcare that is centered around providing a seamless and straightforward member experience,” said Mario Schlosser, Co-Founder and CEO. “We believe that individuals deserve control and choice when it comes to their coverage and care and that no one should face financial harm as a result of unknown medical costs. This tool is one way we can ensure more cost transparency and give our members agency when it comes to their unique health journeys.”

Oscar's Cost Estimator Tool is the first of its kind, generating a real-time, member-plan and deductible-status-aware cost estimate, instead of only using general historical averages. The tool's technology predicts all claims that would typically be submitted after seeing a specific provider for a given procedure. From there, the tool adjudicates those claims and offers a member-personalized price estimate. This deviates from the industry norm of relying on predefined service bundles and using historical claims to generate an average price, which often results in a less precise and out-of-date estimate.

Members can access the Cost Estimator Tool directly from their account. From there, they can estimate costs connected to medical visits that occur in varied settings, such as PCP or specialist offices, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, clinics, or outpatient hospitals. In addition to providing a more streamlined experience, this tool is now available on mobile, allowing members to more easily receive estimates at the point of care. The tool has also been translated into Spanish, broadening access to a wider member base.

With Oscar’s foundational full-stack technology platform, the company is able to build end-to-end experiences for members that can be optimized to meet their individual needs. To learn more about Oscar’s unique technology platform, +Oscar, and how it is empowering others in the provider and payer space, please visit hioscar.com/plus-oscar.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 594,000 members as of September 30, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

_________________
1 Applies to Individual & Family plans only. Does not apply to Medicare Advantage plans.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
04:53pOscar Health, Inc. Announces Enhanced Cost Estimator Tool, Improving Cost Transparency ..
BU
01/14Oscar Health Reports Data Breach Due to Printing Issue
MT
01/14Oscar Health Plan of California Notice of Data Breach
BU
01/12Ranmali Bopitiya Joins Oscar Health as Chief Legal Officer
BU
01/12Ranmali Bopitiya Joins Oscar Health, Inc. as Chief Legal Officer
CI
01/07Credit Suisse Lowers Oscar Health's PT to $10 from $21 After Re-Rating of Tech-Enabled ..
MT
01/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/06Wells Fargo Downgrades Oscar Health to Equalweight From Overweight; Price Target is $9
MT
01/06Oscar Health, Inc. 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call
BU
2021OSCAR HEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 664 M - -
Net income 2021 -599 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 362 M 1 362 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 839
Free-Float -
Chart OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oscar Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,50 $
Average target price 11,92 $
Spread / Average Target 83,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Tobias Schlosser Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jeffery H. Boyd Chairman
Dennis Weaver Chief Clinical Officer
Sameer Amin Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSCAR HEALTH, INC.-17.20%1 362
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED1.19%6 743
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY1.52%4 258
TRUPANION, INC.-28.13%3 831
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE2.45%2 632
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.43%2 259