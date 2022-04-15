Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oscar Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSCR   US6877931096

OSCAR HEALTH, INC.

(OSCR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
8.910 USD   -0.67%
04:31pOscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual
BU
04/14Oscar Health, Inc. 2022 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
04/11OSCAR HEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual

04/15/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that on April 13, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 311,192 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to twenty-one (21) new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest quarterly over a three-year period, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange rules.

About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc. is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The Company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of January 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.
For more information, please visit www.hioscar.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 212 M - -
Net income 2022 -527 M - -
Net cash 2022 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 872 M 1 872 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 621
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oscar Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,91 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Tobias Schlosser Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Jeffery H. Boyd Chairman
Dennis Weaver Chief Clinical Officer
Sameer Amin Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSCAR HEALTH, INC.13.50%1 872
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-6.27%6 409
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY32.57%5 553
TRUPANION, INC.-38.60%3 284
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.8.91%2 547
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE-5.94%2 430