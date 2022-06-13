Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Oscar Health, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OSCR   US6877931096

OSCAR HEALTH, INC.

(OSCR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
4.300 USD   -5.91%
04:32pOscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual
BU
06/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Oscar Health to $12 From $18, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
05/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual

06/13/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that on June 8, 2022 the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 992,382 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to 29 new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest quarterly over a three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange rules.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The Company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of March 31, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

For more information, please visit www.hioscar.com.

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 193 M - -
Net income 2022 -565 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 964 M 964 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 621
Free-Float 71,3%
Technical analysis trends OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 96,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Tobias Schlosser Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Jeffery H. Boyd Chairman
Dennis Weaver Chief Clinical Officer
Sameer Amin Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSCAR HEALTH, INC.-41.78%964
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-5.97%6 116
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY21.77%5 098
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED2.28%2 318
TRUPANION, INC.-58.34%2 240
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE-18.06%2 116