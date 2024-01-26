Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), a leading healthcare technology company, announced that on January 22, 2024 the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of employment inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 104,586 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to 11 new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates, to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards generally vest quarterly over a one-year period following their vesting commencement date, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan as employment inducement awards pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange rules.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of nearly one million members, as of September 30, 2023. We offer Individual & Family and Small Group plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform, to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

