    OSCR   US6877931096

OSCAR HEALTH, INC.

(OSCR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Oscar Health, Inc. : Announces Participation in 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

09/03/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced Co-Founder & CEO, Mario Schlosser, will present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Oscar is expected to present at approximately 12:40 PM ET through a virtual webcast. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Oscar’s investor relations site (ir.hioscar.com) under the events tab.

About Oscar Health, Inc.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 560,000 members as of June 30, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 606 M - -
Net income 2021 -482 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 794 M 3 794 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 839
Free-Float 71,0%
Technical analysis trends OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,27 $
Average target price 29,20 $
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Tobias Schlosser Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jeffery H. Boyd Chairman
Dennis Weaver Chief Clinical Officer
Sameer Amin Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSCAR HEALTH, INC.0.00%3 794
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED18.60%7 257
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY33.39%5 266
TRUPANION, INC.-24.66%3 629
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE17.31%3 096
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED12.23%2 228