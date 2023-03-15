Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oscar Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSCR   US6877931096

OSCAR HEALTH, INC.

(OSCR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-14 pm EDT
3.690 USD   -5.38%
08:31aOscar Health, Inc. Appoints Dr. Sean Martin, MD as New Chief Medical Officer
BU
03/13Oscar Health, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Oscar Health Renews Pharmacy Benefit Accord with CVS Caremark
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oscar Health, Inc. Appoints Dr. Sean Martin, MD as New Chief Medical Officer

03/15/2023 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced that Dr. Sean Martin, MD has been appointed to serve as the company’s new Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Martin joined Oscar in 2016 and during his tenure has provided clinical leadership across a number of core clinical functions, including enterprise affordability, medical management, market performance, population health, and behavioral health. In his new role, he will be responsible for implementing Oscar’s clinical capabilities and enhancing the quality of care and outcomes for its members.

“Dr. Martin is an avid champion of the use of technology to improve care delivery, patient engagement, patient care outcomes, and healthcare costs,” said Alessa Quane, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health. “Appointing him to this new role was an easy decision. We are confident that he will be a steady lead for our clinical organization and a strong advocate for our members, always ensuring they receive the highest-quality of care.”

Prior to joining Oscar, Dr. Martin held positions as an executive, advisor, and board member with several digital health companies. Of note, he served as the Chief Medical Officer at Seremedi as well as the Chief Executive Officer at Medifr, leading the company through its acquisition in 2015.

Previously, Dr. Martin practiced and taught general internal medicine at both private and academic institutions. His contributions to clinical research have resulted in multiple presentations at national scientific meetings and publications in peer-reviewed medical journals.

Dr. Martin is board certified in Internal Medicine. He graduated with a B.A. from Stanford University and earned his medical degree from the Baylor College of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at the University of Colorado.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of December 31, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
08:31aOscar Health, Inc. Appoints Dr. Sean Martin, MD as New Chief Medical Officer
BU
03/13Oscar Health, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Oscar Health Renews Pharmacy Benefit Accord with CVS Caremark
MT
03/06Oscar Health Announces Renewed Agreement With Pharmacy Benefit Manager CVS Caremark
BU
03/03Insider Sell: Oscar Health
MT
02/24OSCAR HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/15Oscar Health, Inc. to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
BU
02/14Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Oscar Health to $6 From $3, Maintains Market Perform Rati..
MT
02/13Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed..
AQ
02/10Credit Suisse Trims Oscar Health's Price Target to $6 From $7, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 419 M - -
Net income 2023 -305 M - -
Net cash 2023 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,57x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 797 M 797 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 714
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oscar Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,69 $
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Tobias Schlosser Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddhartha Sankaran Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jeffery H. Boyd Chairman
Dennis Weaver Chief Clinical Officer
Neetu Rajpal Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSCAR HEALTH, INC.50.00%797
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY6.54%6 096
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED8.14%5 860
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.23%2 213
TRUPANION, INC.10.31%2 151
SUL AMERGDS0.00%1 727