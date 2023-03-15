Oscar Health, Inc. Appoints Dr. Sean Martin, MD as New Chief Medical Officer

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced that Dr. Sean Martin, MD has been appointed to serve as the company’s new Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Martin joined Oscar in 2016 and during his tenure has provided clinical leadership across a number of core clinical functions, including enterprise affordability, medical management, market performance, population health, and behavioral health. In his new role, he will be responsible for implementing Oscar’s clinical capabilities and enhancing the quality of care and outcomes for its members.

“Dr. Martin is an avid champion of the use of technology to improve care delivery, patient engagement, patient care outcomes, and healthcare costs,” said Alessa Quane, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health. “Appointing him to this new role was an easy decision. We are confident that he will be a steady lead for our clinical organization and a strong advocate for our members, always ensuring they receive the highest-quality of care.”

Prior to joining Oscar, Dr. Martin held positions as an executive, advisor, and board member with several digital health companies. Of note, he served as the Chief Medical Officer at Seremedi as well as the Chief Executive Officer at Medifr, leading the company through its acquisition in 2015.

Previously, Dr. Martin practiced and taught general internal medicine at both private and academic institutions. His contributions to clinical research have resulted in multiple presentations at national scientific meetings and publications in peer-reviewed medical journals.

Dr. Martin is board certified in Internal Medicine. He graduated with a B.A. from Stanford University and earned his medical degree from the Baylor College of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at the University of Colorado.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of December 31, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

