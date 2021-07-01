Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oscar Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSCR   US6877931096

OSCAR HEALTH, INC.

(OSCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oscar Health, Inc. : Second Quarterly 2021 Earnings Conference Call

07/01/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members, will release its second quarter results after market on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM (ET). The call-in number and webcast link are as follows:

  • Live Call: (833) 979-2864
  • Conference ID: 8129766
  • Webcast Link

The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website (www.ir.hioscar.com) following August 12, 2021.

Pursuant to lock-up agreements with the underwriters of Oscar’s initial public offering of Class A common stock, the lock-up period with respect to the securities subject to each lock-up agreement will end on the earlier of 180 days following the date of the prospectus for the initial public offering and the opening of trading on the second trading day immediately following Oscar's release of earnings for the second quarter of 2021. Accordingly, the lock-up period is expected to terminate as of the opening of trading on Monday, August 16, 2021.

About Oscar Health, Inc.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 540,000 members as of March 31, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
09:02aOSCAR HEALTH, INC.  : Second Quarterly 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/24Tiger Global-backed Bright Health falls in debut, valued at $10.6 bln
RE
06/24Tiger Global-backed Bright Health raises $924 million in U.S. IPO
RE
06/11SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP  : Announces Investigation into Oscar Health, I..
BU
06/10INVESTIGATION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securi..
PR
06/10GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
06/10INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Oscar..
BU
06/10THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Oscar Health, Inc..
BU
06/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
06/09OSCAR HEALTH ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oscar Health, ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 330 M - -
Net income 2021 -534 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 459 M 4 459 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 839
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oscar Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,50 $
Average target price 35,80 $
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Tobias Schlosser Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Jeffery H. Boyd Chairman
Dennis Weaver Chief Clinical Officer
Meghan V. Joyce Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP-Platform
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSCAR HEALTH, INC.0.00%4 612
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED4.98%6 572
TRUPANION, INC.-3.85%4 492
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY1.64%4 061
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-16.84%2 823
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE3.89%2 817