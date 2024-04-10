Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OSCR), a leading healthcare technology company, will host its 2024 Investor Day on Friday, June 7, 2024 in New York City. Management will discuss the Company's corporate strategy, financial performance, and long-term financial targets.

The event will begin at 9:00 AM ET. A live webcast to the presentation and the presentation materials will be available on Oscar's investor relations website (www.ir.hioscar.com). The webcast will be archived on Oscar’s investor relations website following June 7, 2024 for a period of 90 days.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 1.3 million members, as of January 2024. We offer Individual & Family and Small Group plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform, to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410021300/en/