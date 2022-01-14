Oscar Health Plan of California Notice of Data Breach

Oscar Health Plan of California recently discovered an incident involving the personal information of a subset of our Members. On or about 11/23/2021, Oscar discovered that a mailing intended for some of our Members from Oscar may have been misrouted to another Oscar Member in error due to a vendor printing issue. We believe this incident occurred between 10/28/2021 and 11/16/2021.

Some of the following information may have been viewed by another Oscar Member as a result of the mismailed information: name, Oscar ID number, claim number, provider information, date of service(s), procedure/service name and plan name/affiliation. This information did not include Social Security number, driver’s license number or any financial account information.

We began an investigation immediately upon discovery of the printing issue and have taken steps to address the matter with our print vendor. While we do not believe there has been a misuse of any personal information, we are notifying our affected members out of an abundance of caution. All mailings that may have been impacted by this incident have been re-sent accordingly. Additionally, we have sent individual notices to those Members whose personal information was impacted by the event.

Oscar is committed to protecting our members’ personal information and we take our responsibility very seriously. If members have any questions or would like to confirm whether they were impacted by this incident, they should contact Oscar immediately at 855-672-2755.

