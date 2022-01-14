Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Oscar Health, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OSCR   US6877931096

OSCAR HEALTH, INC.

(OSCR)
  Report
7.315 USD   -0.48%
Oscar Health Plan of California Notice of Data Breach
BU
Ranmali Bopitiya Joins Oscar Health as Chief Legal Officer
BU
Ranmali Bopitiya Joins Oscar Health, Inc. as Chief Legal Officer
CI
Oscar Health Plan of California Notice of Data Breach

01/14/2022 | 10:27am EST
Oscar Health Plan of California recently discovered an incident involving the personal information of a subset of our Members. On or about 11/23/2021, Oscar discovered that a mailing intended for some of our Members from Oscar may have been misrouted to another Oscar Member in error due to a vendor printing issue. We believe this incident occurred between 10/28/2021 and 11/16/2021.

Some of the following information may have been viewed by another Oscar Member as a result of the mismailed information: name, Oscar ID number, claim number, provider information, date of service(s), procedure/service name and plan name/affiliation. This information did not include Social Security number, driver’s license number or any financial account information.

We began an investigation immediately upon discovery of the printing issue and have taken steps to address the matter with our print vendor. While we do not believe there has been a misuse of any personal information, we are notifying our affected members out of an abundance of caution. All mailings that may have been impacted by this incident have been re-sent accordingly. Additionally, we have sent individual notices to those Members whose personal information was impacted by the event.

Oscar is committed to protecting our members’ personal information and we take our responsibility very seriously. If members have any questions or would like to confirm whether they were impacted by this incident, they should contact Oscar immediately at 855-672-2755.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 594,000 members as of September 30, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OSCAR HEALTH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 664 M - -
Net income 2021 -599 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 540 M 1 540 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 839
Free-Float 60,9%
Managers and Directors
Mario Tobias Schlosser Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jeffery H. Boyd Chairman
Dennis Weaver Chief Clinical Officer
Sameer Amin Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSCAR HEALTH, INC.-6.37%1 540
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED4.78%7 061
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY0.46%4 204
TRUPANION, INC.-23.90%4 056
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE3.35%2 668
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.71%2 301