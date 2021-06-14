Log in
    OP   SE0005095601

OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(OP)
Oscar Properties () : investigates the possibility to issue unsecured bonds

06/14/2021 | 01:47am EDT
Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ) (the 'Company') announces that it has mandated DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch and Swedbank AB (publ) as joint bookrunners to investigate the possibility of a senior unsecured bond issue in an amount of up to SEK 600,000,000 within a framework of SEK 1,000,000,000. Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a bond issue may follow. Net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to fully redeem the Company's outstanding bond with ISIN: SE0005936390, refinance other debt, investments, acquisitions and general corporate purposes. The Company will, subject to a successful transaction, call the Company's outstanding bond with ISIN: SE0005936390.

For further information, please contact:
Oscar Engelbert, Founder and CEO of Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ)
Mob: +4670 568 00 01 E-mail: oscar@oscarproperties.se

This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.45 CEST on June 14, 2021.

About Oscar Properties

Oscar Properties is a property company focusing on property management and project de-velopment. We purchase, manage, develop and sell properties in attractive locations throughhout Sweden, with the long-term strategy of being active in both property manage-ment and new production as well as conversions.

Denna information är sådan information som Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ) är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 2021-06-14 07:45 CEST.

Disclaimer

Oscar Properties Holding AB published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 05:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
