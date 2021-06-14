Oscar Properties () : investigates the possibility to issue unsecured bonds

Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ) (the 'Company') announces that it has mandated DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch and Swedbank AB (publ) as joint bookrunners to investigate the possibility of a senior unsecured bond issue in an amount of up to SEK 600,000,000 within a framework of SEK 1,000,000,000. Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a bond issue may follow. Net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to fully redeem the Company's outstanding bond with ISIN: SE0005936390, refinance other debt, investments, acquisitions and general corporate purposes. The Company will, subject to a successful transaction, call the Company's outstanding bond with ISIN: SE0005936390.

For further information, please contact:

Oscar Engelbert, Founder and CEO of Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ)

Mob: +4670 568 00 01 E-mail: oscar@oscarproperties.se



This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.45 CEST on June 14, 2021.



About Oscar Properties



Oscar Properties is a property company focusing on property management and project de-velopment. We purchase, manage, develop and sell properties in attractive locations throughhout Sweden, with the long-term strategy of being active in both property manage-ment and new production as well as conversions.