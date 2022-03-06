Osceola Gold : OSCI Annual Disclosure Statement December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
297,264,288
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
297,264,288
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes:
No:
(Double-click and select "Default Value" to check)
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: No:
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control 1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: No:
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the
Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets.
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation
OSCI Q4 Ending December 31, 2021, Disclosure Statement
Page 1 of 12
Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and the dates of the name changes.
Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation
Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
January 18, 2008; Delaware Active
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes:
No:
Security Information
Trading symbol:
OSCI
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
68804P109
Par or stated value:
$0.0001
Total shares authorized:
298,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
297,264,288 as of date: December 31, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float 2:
735,712 as of date: December 31, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
144 as of date: December 31, 2021
Additional class of securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
OSCI
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series A Preferred Stock
CUSIP:
68804P109
Par or stated value:
$0.0001
Total shares authorized:
1,000,000 as of December 31, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
247,039 as of December 31, 2021
Additional class of securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
OSCI
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series B Preferred Stock
CUSIP:
68804P109
Par or stated value:
$0.0001
Total shares authorized:
1,000,000 as of December 31, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
0 as of date: December 31, 2021
Transfer Agent
Name:
Issuer Direct- 500 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite D, Morrisville, NC 27560
Phone:
919-481-4000
Email:
info@issuerdirect.com
2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation
OSCI Q4 Ending December 31, 2021, Disclosure Statement
Page 2 of 12
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? 3 Yes:
No:
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:
Number of
Opening Balance:
Shares
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
outstanding as of
Common: 295,613,836
January 1, 2017
Preferred A: 247,039
Preferred B: 0
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion) OR
filing?
Type?
shares returned
share) at
to market
have individual
Nature of
to treasury)
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Services
the time
investment
Provided (if
of
control
applicable)
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
1/2/17
New Issuance
400,000
Common
$0.30
Yes
Elizabeth
Debt
Unrestricted
James
Conversion
1/2/17
New Issuance
150,000
Common
$0.30
Yes
John Henry
Debt
Unrestricted
Conversion
1/2/17
New Issuance
166,667
Common
$0.30
Yes
Joseph Simone
Debt
Unrestricted
Conversion
1/3/17
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.05
Yes
Frank Mirabella
Debt
Unrestricted
Conversion
1/3/17
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.05
Yes
David Polos
Debt
Unrestricted
Conversion
1/3/17
New Issuance
200,000
Common
$0.03
Yes
Ultimate
Debt
Unrestricted
Investment, LLC
Conversion
Mike Ptrocelli
1/4/17
New Issuance
1,000,00
Common
$0.05
Yes
Wylde, LLC
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Christopher
Conversion
Wiggins
1/6/17
New Issuance
250,000
Common
$0.02
Yes
Joseph Falco
Debt
Unrestricted
Conversion
Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation
OSCI Q4 Ending December 31, 2021, Disclosure Statement
Page 3 of 12
1/6/17
New Issuance
1,000,00
Common
$0.05
Yes
Union Square
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Energy Advisors
Conversion
Unlimited
Ross DiMaggio
1/9/17
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.05
Yes
Stanley
Debt
Unrestricted
Goldstein
Conversion
1/10/17
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.05
Yes
Corey Allen
Debt
Unrestricted
Lambrecht
Conversion
1/29/17
New Issuance
640,000
Common
$0.05
Yes
Stanley
Debt
Unrestricted
Goldstein
Conversion
2/3/17
New Issuance
28,571
Common
$0.35
No
Robert
Debt
Unrestricted
Schwalm
Conversion
2/9/17
New Issuance
33,333
Common
$0.30
No
James McHenry
Debt
Unrestricted
Conversion
3/8/17
New Issuance
287,270
Common
$0.02
Yes
Eric Goldstein
Debt
Unrestricted
Conversion
3/8/17
New Issuance
1,008,52
Common
$0.02
Yes
Eric Goldstein
Debt
Unrestricted
1
Conversion
4/21/17
New Issuance
1,250,00
Common
$0.01
Yes
Patricia Baresse
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Conversion
4/25/17
New Issuance
1,000,00
Common
$0.01
Yes
James McHenry
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Conversion
4/25/17
New Issuance
1,000,00
Common
$0.01
Yes
Myron Cupp
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Conversion
4/26/17
New Issuance
2,000,00
Common
$0.01
Yes
Ashok & Parul
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Shah
Conversion
4/28/17
New Issuance
1,000,00
Common
$0.01
Yes
Michael Evans
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Conversion
5/11/17
New Issuance
2,000,00
Common
$0.01
Yes
Ashok & Parul
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Shah
Conversion
5/12/17
New Issuance
1,000,00
Common
$0.01
Yes
Paul & Sandra
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Appel
Conversion
6/1/17
New Issuance
2,500,00
Common
$0.01
Yes
Brent Watson
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Conversion
6/2/17
New Issuance
1,000,00
Common
$0.01
Yes
James McHenry
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Conversion
6/14/17
New Issuance
5,000,00
Common
$0.01
YES
David Rumbold
Private
Unrestricted
0
Placement
7/12/17
Cancelation
15,000,0
Common
N/A
N/A
Pizz Inc.
N/A
N/A
N/A
00
Tracy
Pizzoferrato
7/14/17
New Issuance
5,000,00
Common
$0.01
YES
David Rumbold
Cash
Unrestricted
0
Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation
OSCI Q4 Ending December 31, 2021, Disclosure Statement
Page 4 of 12
8/3/17
New Issuance
2,222,22
Common
$0.01
Yes
VM Consulting
Debt
Unrestricted
2
Vincent Musarro
Conversion
8/9/17
New Issuance
10,000,0
Common
$0.01
Yes
David Rumbold
Private
Unrestricted
00
Placement
8/9/17
Cancelation
20,000,0
Common
N/A
N/A
Pizz Inc.
N/A
N/A
N/A
00
Tracy
Pizzoferrato
8/23/17
New Issuance
7,000,00
Common
$0.08
Yes
David Rumbold
Private
Unrestricted
0
Placement
8/29/17
New Issuance
777,778
Common
$0.08
Yes
Joseph Simone
Debt
Unrestricted
Conversion
9/12/17
Cancelation
10,000,0
Common
N/A
N/A
Pizz Inc
N/A
N/A
N/A
00
Tracy
PIzzoferrato
9/26/17
New Issuance
1,500,00
Common
$0.105
No
Eric Goldstein
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Conversion
9/22/17
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.105
No
Tidepool
Debt
Unrestricted
Ventures
Conversion
Todd Violette
9/26/17
New Issuance
3,037,73
Common
$0.105
No
Eric Goldstein
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Conversion
10/3/17
New Issuance
5,280,22
Common
$0.10
No
Eric Goldstein
Debt
Unrestricted
7
Conversion
10/12/17
New Issuance
7,000,00
Common
$0.08
No
Donald Adams
Debt
Unrestricted
0
Conversion
1/19/18
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.01
Yes
Carmine
Debt
Unrestricted
Palummo
Conversion
4/18/18
Cancelation
25,000,0
Common
N/A
N/A
Pizz Inc
N/A
N/A
N/A
00
Tracy
Pizzoferrato
5/1/18
New Issuance
13,886,2
Common
$0.001
Yes
Eric Goldstein
Debt
Unrestricted
52
Conversion
12/28/18
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.01
Yes
Joseph Aversa
Private
Restricted
Placement
8/01/18 *
New Issuance
1,150,00
Common
$0.02
Yes
Joseph Falco
Private
Restricted
Posted
0
Placement
1/3/19
8/1/18 *
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$0.02
Yes
Joseph Falco
Private
Restricted
Posted
Placement
1/3/19
8/1/18 *
New Issuance
238,095
Common
$0.021
Yes
Joseph Falco
Private
Restricted
Posted
Placement
1/3/19
8/1/18 *
New Issuance
250,000
Common
$0.02
Yes
Joseph Falco
Private
Restricted
Posted
Placement
1/3/19
Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation
OSCI Q4 Ending December 31, 2021, Disclosure Statement
Page 5 of 12
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.