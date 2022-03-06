Osceola Gold : OSCI Annual Disclosure Statement December 31, 2021 03/06/2022 | 04:09pm EST Send by mail :

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation A Delaware Corporation 203 Three Springs Drive Weirton, WV 26062 ________________________________ 740-275-7804 http://www.osceolagoldinc.com osceolagoldinc@gmail.com SIC #1041- Gold Ores Annual Report For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 297,264,288 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 297,264,288 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: No: (Double-click and select "Default Value" to check) Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control 1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: No: 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the

Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation OSCI Q4 Ending December 31, 2021, Disclosure Statement Page 1 of 12 Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and the dates of the name changes. Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): January 18, 2008; Delaware Active Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: No: Security Information Trading symbol: OSCI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 68804P109 Par or stated value: $0.0001 Total shares authorized: 298,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 297,264,288 as of date: December 31, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float 2: 735,712 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 144 as of date: December 31, 2021 Additional class of securities (if any): Trading symbol: OSCI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series A Preferred Stock CUSIP: 68804P109 Par or stated value: $0.0001 Total shares authorized: 1,000,000 as of December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 247,039 as of December 31, 2021 Additional class of securities (if any): Trading symbol: OSCI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series B Preferred Stock CUSIP: 68804P109 Par or stated value: $0.0001 Total shares authorized: 1,000,000 as of December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 0 as of date: December 31, 2021 Transfer Agent Name: Issuer Direct- 500 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite D, Morrisville, NC 27560 Phone: 919-481-4000 Email: info@issuerdirect.com 2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation OSCI Q4 Ending December 31, 2021, Disclosure Statement Page 2 of 12 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? 3 Yes: No: Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None Issuance History A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: Number of Opening Balance: Shares *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. outstanding as of Common: 295,613,836 January 1, 2017 Preferred A: 247,039 Preferred B: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) OR filing? Type? shares returned share) at to market have individual Nature of to treasury) Issuance price at with voting / Services the time investment Provided (if of control applicable) issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 1/2/17 New Issuance 400,000 Common $0.30 Yes Elizabeth Debt Unrestricted James Conversion 1/2/17 New Issuance 150,000 Common $0.30 Yes John Henry Debt Unrestricted Conversion 1/2/17 New Issuance 166,667 Common $0.30 Yes Joseph Simone Debt Unrestricted Conversion 1/3/17 New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.05 Yes Frank Mirabella Debt Unrestricted Conversion 1/3/17 New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.05 Yes David Polos Debt Unrestricted Conversion 1/3/17 New Issuance 200,000 Common $0.03 Yes Ultimate Debt Unrestricted Investment, LLC Conversion Mike Ptrocelli 1/4/17 New Issuance 1,000,00 Common $0.05 Yes Wylde, LLC Debt Unrestricted 0 Christopher Conversion Wiggins 1/6/17 New Issuance 250,000 Common $0.02 Yes Joseph Falco Debt Unrestricted Conversion Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation OSCI Q4 Ending December 31, 2021, Disclosure Statement Page 3 of 12 1/6/17 New Issuance 1,000,00 Common $0.05 Yes Union Square Debt Unrestricted 0 Energy Advisors Conversion Unlimited Ross DiMaggio 1/9/17 New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.05 Yes Stanley Debt Unrestricted Goldstein Conversion 1/10/17 New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.05 Yes Corey Allen Debt Unrestricted Lambrecht Conversion 1/29/17 New Issuance 640,000 Common $0.05 Yes Stanley Debt Unrestricted Goldstein Conversion 2/3/17 New Issuance 28,571 Common $0.35 No Robert Debt Unrestricted Schwalm Conversion 2/9/17 New Issuance 33,333 Common $0.30 No James McHenry Debt Unrestricted Conversion 3/8/17 New Issuance 287,270 Common $0.02 Yes Eric Goldstein Debt Unrestricted Conversion 3/8/17 New Issuance 1,008,52 Common $0.02 Yes Eric Goldstein Debt Unrestricted 1 Conversion 4/21/17 New Issuance 1,250,00 Common $0.01 Yes Patricia Baresse Debt Unrestricted 0 Conversion 4/25/17 New Issuance 1,000,00 Common $0.01 Yes James McHenry Debt Unrestricted 0 Conversion 4/25/17 New Issuance 1,000,00 Common $0.01 Yes Myron Cupp Debt Unrestricted 0 Conversion 4/26/17 New Issuance 2,000,00 Common $0.01 Yes Ashok & Parul Debt Unrestricted 0 Shah Conversion 4/28/17 New Issuance 1,000,00 Common $0.01 Yes Michael Evans Debt Unrestricted 0 Conversion 5/11/17 New Issuance 2,000,00 Common $0.01 Yes Ashok & Parul Debt Unrestricted 0 Shah Conversion 5/12/17 New Issuance 1,000,00 Common $0.01 Yes Paul & Sandra Debt Unrestricted 0 Appel Conversion 6/1/17 New Issuance 2,500,00 Common $0.01 Yes Brent Watson Debt Unrestricted 0 Conversion 6/2/17 New Issuance 1,000,00 Common $0.01 Yes James McHenry Debt Unrestricted 0 Conversion 6/14/17 New Issuance 5,000,00 Common $0.01 YES David Rumbold Private Unrestricted 0 Placement 7/12/17 Cancelation 15,000,0 Common N/A N/A Pizz Inc. N/A N/A N/A 00 Tracy Pizzoferrato 7/14/17 New Issuance 5,000,00 Common $0.01 YES David Rumbold Cash Unrestricted 0 Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation OSCI Q4 Ending December 31, 2021, Disclosure Statement Page 4 of 12 8/3/17 New Issuance 2,222,22 Common $0.01 Yes VM Consulting Debt Unrestricted 2 Vincent Musarro Conversion 8/9/17 New Issuance 10,000,0 Common $0.01 Yes David Rumbold Private Unrestricted 00 Placement 8/9/17 Cancelation 20,000,0 Common N/A N/A Pizz Inc. N/A N/A N/A 00 Tracy Pizzoferrato 8/23/17 New Issuance 7,000,00 Common $0.08 Yes David Rumbold Private Unrestricted 0 Placement 8/29/17 New Issuance 777,778 Common $0.08 Yes Joseph Simone Debt Unrestricted Conversion 9/12/17 Cancelation 10,000,0 Common N/A N/A Pizz Inc N/A N/A N/A 00 Tracy PIzzoferrato 9/26/17 New Issuance 1,500,00 Common $0.105 No Eric Goldstein Debt Unrestricted 0 Conversion 9/22/17 New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.105 No Tidepool Debt Unrestricted Ventures Conversion Todd Violette 9/26/17 New Issuance 3,037,73 Common $0.105 No Eric Goldstein Debt Unrestricted 0 Conversion 10/3/17 New Issuance 5,280,22 Common $0.10 No Eric Goldstein Debt Unrestricted 7 Conversion 10/12/17 New Issuance 7,000,00 Common $0.08 No Donald Adams Debt Unrestricted 0 Conversion 1/19/18 New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.01 Yes Carmine Debt Unrestricted Palummo Conversion 4/18/18 Cancelation 25,000,0 Common N/A N/A Pizz Inc N/A N/A N/A 00 Tracy Pizzoferrato 5/1/18 New Issuance 13,886,2 Common $0.001 Yes Eric Goldstein Debt Unrestricted 52 Conversion 12/28/18 New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.01 Yes Joseph Aversa Private Restricted Placement 8/01/18 * New Issuance 1,150,00 Common $0.02 Yes Joseph Falco Private Restricted Posted 0 Placement 1/3/19 8/1/18 * New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.02 Yes Joseph Falco Private Restricted Posted Placement 1/3/19 8/1/18 * New Issuance 238,095 Common $0.021 Yes Joseph Falco Private Restricted Posted Placement 1/3/19 8/1/18 * New Issuance 250,000 Common $0.02 Yes Joseph Falco Private Restricted Posted Placement 1/3/19 Osceola Gold Inc. f/k/a/ PhyHealth Corporation OSCI Q4 Ending December 31, 2021, Disclosure Statement Page 5 of 12 This is an excerpt of the original content. 