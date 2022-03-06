Log in
OSCEOLA GOLD, INC.

Osceola Gold : OSCI Financial Statement, December 2021

03/06/2022 | 04:09pm EST
OSCEOLA GOLD, INC.

(Formerly, PhyHealth Corp.)

2020 Annual Financial Statements

December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020

1

C O N T E N T S

Balance Sheets…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….3

Statement of Operations………………………………………………………………………………………………………4

Statements of Stockholders' Equity………………………………………………………………………………………5

Statement of Cash Flows…………………………………………………………………………………………………….…6

Notes to the Financial Statements…………………………………………………………………………………………7

2

Osceola Gold Inc.

BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

363

54

Contract Receivable

-

-

Note Receivable-Related Party

-

-

Other Current Assets

-

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

-

-

Adjustment to Current Assets

-

-

Total Current Assets

363

54

Fixed Assets

Processing Equipment

15,871

17,719

Vehicles

2,206

2,968

Furniture and Equipment

6,653

8,697

Accumulated Depreciation

(14,654)

(20,687)

Total Fixed Assets

10,076

8,697

TOTAL

ASSETS

10,439

8,754

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOHLDER EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Bank Overdraft

-

-

Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

469,542

515,935

Notes Payable and Capital Leases

-

-

Accruals on uncompleted contracts

-

-

Other Current Liabilities

2,253,642

2,065,541

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,723,184

2,581,476

Long Term

Liabilities

Notes Payable and Capital Leases

5,321,846

5,037,845

Adjustment to notes payable and capital leases

-

-

TOTAL

LIABILITIES

8,045,030

7,619,321

Stockholders' Equity (deficit)

Preferred A Stock (Par $0.0001), 1,000,000 authorized, 247,053 and 247,053 issued and outstanding

Preferred B Stock, (Par $0.0001), 1,000,000 shares authorized 1,000,000 issued and 0 outstanding

Common Stock, (Par $0.0001), 298,000,000 shares authorized 297,264,288 issued and 735,712 outstanding

Paid in Capital in Excess of par value

Retained Deficit

Total Stockholders' Equity

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER

EQUITY

25

25

100

100

29,726

29,726

(12,650,114)

(11,937,135)

(12,639,675)

-

(11,945,889)

$ 10,439

$

8,754

3

Osceola Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(unaudited)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

INCOME

$

-

OPERATING EXPENSES

6,953

$

24,185

$

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(6,953)

$

(24,185)

$

The accompanying financials were not subject to an audit, review, or compilation. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

4

Osceola Gold, Inc.

Statement of Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

(unaudited)

Series A Preferred Stock

Series B Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Paid in Capital

Total

in Excess of Par

Retained

Stockholders

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Value

Deficit

'Equity

Ending Balance-

$

December 31, 2019

247,053

$

25

-

-

297,264,288

$

16,922

$ 1,481,538

$

(10,661,488)

$

(7,188,748)

$

$

$

Shares Extinguish debts

-

-

-

-

$

-

Net Income for year

ending December 31,

$

1,000,000

2020

-

-

-

$

100

$

(24,185)

$

$

$

$

Adjustments

-

-

-

-

$

$

(24,185)

$ 1,275,647

(311,487)

Ending Balance-

$1,457,353

December 31, 2020

247,053

$

25

1,000,000

$

100

297,264,288

$

(7263)

$

(11,937,135)

$ (11,945,889)

$

$

$

$

$

Shares Issued

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Common Stock issued for

$

$

$

$

debt conversion

-

-

1,000,000

100

$

$

-

-

Shares sold for $0.05 per

share

0

$

0

$

0

$

-

Common stock issued in

lieu of payment for

$

$

$

$

services

-

-

-

-

$

$

-

-

Shares returned to

$

$

$

$

Treasury

-

-

-

-

$

$

-

-

Conversion of preferred

$

$

$

shares to common shares

-

-

-

-

$

$

-

$

$

Current period deficit

-

-

-

-

$

$

Ending Balance-

December 31, 2021

247,053

$

25

1,000,000

$

100

297,264,288

$

( 6,953)

$ 1,559,438

$(1,2650,114)

$ (12,639,675)

The accompanying financials were not subject to an audit, review, or compilation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Osceola Gold Inc. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
