Osceola Gold : OSCI Financial Statement, December 2021

Statement of Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

(unaudited)

Series A Preferred Stock Series B Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid in Capital Total in Excess of Par Retained Stockholders Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Value Deficit 'Equity Ending Balance- $ December 31, 2019 247,053 $ 25 - - 297,264,288 $ 16,922 $ 1,481,538 $ (10,661,488) $ (7,188,748) $ $ $ Shares Extinguish debts - - - - $ - Net Income for year ending December 31, $ 1,000,000 2020 - - - $ 100 $ (24,185) $ $ $ $ Adjustments - - - - $ $ (24,185) $ 1,275,647 (311,487) Ending Balance- $1,457,353 December 31, 2020 247,053 $ 25 1,000,000 $ 100 297,264,288 $ (7263) $ (11,937,135) $ (11,945,889) $ $ $ $ $ Shares Issued - - - - - - - Common Stock issued for $ $ $ $ debt conversion - - 1,000,000 100 $ $ - - Shares sold for $0.05 per share 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ - Common stock issued in lieu of payment for $ $ $ $ services - - - - $ $ - - Shares returned to $ $ $ $ Treasury - - - - $ $ - - Conversion of preferred $ $ $ shares to common shares - - - - $ $ - $ $ Current period deficit - - - - $ $ Ending Balance- December 31, 2021 247,053 $ 25 1,000,000 $ 100 297,264,288 $ ( 6,953) $ 1,559,438 $(1,2650,114) $ (12,639,675)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

