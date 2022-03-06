|
Osceola Gold : OSCI Financial Statement, December 2021
OSCEOLA GOLD, INC.
(Formerly, PhyHealth Corp.)
2020 Annual Financial Statements
December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020
C O N T E N T S
Balance Sheets…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….3
Statement of Operations………………………………………………………………………………………………………4
Statements of Stockholders' Equity………………………………………………………………………………………5
Statement of Cash Flows…………………………………………………………………………………………………….…6
Notes to the Financial Statements…………………………………………………………………………………………7
BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
363
54
Contract Receivable
-
Note Receivable-Related Party
-
Other Current Assets
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
-
Adjustment to Current Assets
|
Total Current Assets
363
54
Fixed Assets
Processing Equipment
15,871
17,719
Vehicles
2,206
2,968
Furniture and Equipment
6,653
8,697
Accumulated Depreciation
Total Fixed Assets
TOTAL
ASSETS
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOHLDER EQUITY
Bank Overdraft
-
-
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
469,542
515,935
Notes Payable and Capital Leases
-
-
Accruals on uncompleted contracts
-
-
Other Current Liabilities
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
2,723,184
2,581,476
Long Term
Notes Payable and Capital Leases
5,321,846
5,037,845
Adjustment to notes payable and capital leases
TOTAL
Stockholders' Equity (deficit)
Preferred A Stock (Par $0.0001), 1,000,000 authorized, 247,053 and 247,053 issued and outstanding
Preferred B Stock, (Par $0.0001), 1,000,000 shares authorized 1,000,000 issued and 0 outstanding
Common Stock, (Par $0.0001), 298,000,000 shares authorized 297,264,288 issued and 735,712 outstanding
Paid in Capital in Excess of par value
Retained Deficit
Total Stockholders' Equity
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER
EQUITY
|
Osceola Gold Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(unaudited)
December 31, 2021
INCOME
$
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
NET INCOME (LOSS)
Osceola Gold, Inc.
Statement of Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
(unaudited)
Ending Balance-
|
Shares Extinguish debts
Net Income for year
|
Adjustments
|
Conversion of preferred
Ending Balance-
