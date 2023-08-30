Oscillate PLC - investor in companies in medical psychedelics industry - Publishes interim results a day after it reported that shareholders at the annual general meeting rejected placing company into members voluntary liquidation. Loss in the six months to May 31 widens 46% to GBP508,310 from GBP348,033 a year prior. Loss on investments at fair value increases 81% to GBP442,400 from GBP243,993. Cash position as at May 31 falls 39% to GBP1.2 million from GBP1.9 million a year ago.

Current stock price: 0.29 pence

12-month change: down 66%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

