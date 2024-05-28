OSE IMMUNO : Invest Securities raises its target

Invest Securities reaffirms its 'buy' opinion on OSE Immuno with a price target raised from €10 to €12.4, as an amendment to the collaboration with BI is expected to generate significant revenues in the short term, including nearly €39 million immediately.



The research firm points out that BI has decided to extend its collaboration initiated since April 2018 with the company, by acquiring a new preclinical asset and expanding the scope of exploration of antibodies already under license.



"OSE Immuno is off to an explosive start to 2024 (+134% since the end of February), supported by major announcements on the business development front", notes the analyst more broadly, also mentioning the licensing agreement signed with Abbvie.



