OSE Immunotherapeutics announces a collaboration agreement with GenDx (Eurobio Scientific Group) to develop and validate a companion diagnostic test (CDx) in preparation for the confirmatory pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Tedopi, a second-line cancer vaccine candidate in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
GenDx, one of the pioneering companies in the field of HLA typing, develops and markets innovative molecular diagnostics, particularly in the field of high-resolution HLA typing and associated molecular diagnostic tests.
Under this framework collaboration agreement, GenDx will develop and validate a unique companion diagnostic test (CDx), predictive of an immunological biomarker to identify patients carrying the HLA-A*02 (1) genotype biologically responsive to Tedopi® epitopes. This CDx test, based on a simple blood sample and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies, will be used to recruit the patient population eligible for inclusion in the next pivotal phase 3 trial of Tedopi®. The aim of this study will be to confirm the efficacy and safety of Tedopi® in second-line treatment after failure of checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs) in HLA-A*02 positive NSCLC patients, in support of the product's registration in the U.S. and Europe.
Nicolas Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: "We are very pleased to have started this collaboration with GenDx, a leading company in high-resolution HLA typing. This companion diagnostic test is the first step in selecting eligible HLA-A*02-positive cancer patients, thereby accelerating the clinical development and regulatory registration of Tedopi® as an innovative precision medicine treatment.
Maarten Penning, Chief Executive Officer of GenDx, adds: "This project to develop a companion diagnostic test for HLA-A*02 brings together our regulatory expertise, the company being one of the first to obtain IVDR (2) certification, and our extensive knowledge of software and reagent development for accurate, high-resolution HLA typing using NGS. We are very pleased to initiate this strategic collaboration with OSE, our goal being to contribute to improving the quality of life and survival of patients'.
In June 2023, OSE Immunotherapeutics received non-dilutive funding of 1.5 million euros from Bpifrance - Direction Régionale de Nantes - under the 'Prêt Innovation R&D' program, aimed at supporting the development of this companion diagnostic test associated with the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Tedopi® in second-line treatment of NSCLC. The next trial is planned for the United States and Europe.
(1) NSCLC accounts for 85% of all lung cancers, and the HLA-A*02 phenotype is found in around 45% of the population. Based on the selection of patients after failure of a checkpoint inhibitor, the population targeted by Tedopi® in second-line treatment is therefore considered rare, with a strong medical need for new options. Up to 100,000 patients a year could benefit from Tedopi® in the 7 major markets in the United States, Europe, China and Japan. Tedopi® has been granted orphan status in the U.S. and is considered precision medicine in Europe for HLA-A*02 positive patients.
(2) IVDR = In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation
OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I). Its well-balanced first-in-class clinical pipeline is as follows:
- Tedopi® (immunotherapy activating tumor specific T-cells, off-the-shelf, neoepitope-based): this cancer vaccine is the Company's most advanced product; positive results from the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure. Other Phase 2 trials, sponsored by clinical oncology groups, of Tedopi® in combination are ongoing in solid tumors;
- OSE-279 (anti-PD1): ongoing Phase 1/2 in solid tumors or lymphomas (first patient included). OSE-279 is the backbone therapy of the BiCKI® platfor;
- OSE-127 - lusvertikimab (humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor); ongoing Phase 2 in Ulcerative Colitis (sponsor OSE Immunotherapeutics); ongoing preclinical research in leukemia (OSE Immunotherapeutics);
- FR-104/VEL-101 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsor Nantes University Hospital); Phase 1 ongoing in the US (sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.);
- OSE-172/BI 765063 (anti-SIRP? monoclonal antibody on CD47/SIRP? pathway) developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 dose escalation results in monotherapy and in combination, in particular with anti-PD-1 antibody ezabenlimab; international Phase 1b ongoing clinical trial in combination with ezabenlimab alone or with other drugs in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
OSE Immunotherapeutics expects to generate further significant value from its two proprietary drug discovery platforms, which are central to its ambitious goal to deliver next-generation first-in-class immunotherapies:
- BiCKI® platform focused on immuno-oncology (IO) is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target to increase anti-tumor efficacy. BiCKI-IL-7 is the most advanced BiCKI® candidate targeting anti-PD1xIL-7;
- Myeloid platform focused on optimizing the therapeutic potential of myeloid cells in IO and immuno-inflammation (I&I). OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb) is the most advanced candidate generated by the platform, with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.