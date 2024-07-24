OSE Immuno: positive phase 2 results in UC

OSE Immunotherapeutics gained over 4% on the Paris Bourse on Wednesday, after reporting positive results for its Phase 2 clinical trial in the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC).



According to these initial results, Lusvertikimab showed interesting efficacy results with the two doses tested at week 10, particularly on endoscopic improvement, as well as a reinforced efficacy signal for 34 weeks during the extension phase



This randomized, double-blind, controlled 'proof-of-concept' study, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was designed to measure the efficacy of this IL-7 receptor antagonist, based on the modified Mayo score, an index of disease activity.



OSE Immuno adds that a favorable safety profile was observed both during the induction phase and during the six-month open-label extension phase of the trial.



In a reaction note, analysts at Degroof Petercam, who have a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of 7.3 euros, say they now expect the launch of a phase 3 study, which they believe could be sponsored by a major laboratory.



However, they say they are waiting for additional data from the Phase 2 study to reinforce their confidence in Lusvertikimab's potential.



