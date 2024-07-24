OSE Immuno: positive phase 2 results in UC
According to these initial results, Lusvertikimab showed interesting efficacy results with the two doses tested at week 10, particularly on endoscopic improvement, as well as a reinforced efficacy signal for 34 weeks during the extension phase
This randomized, double-blind, controlled 'proof-of-concept' study, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was designed to measure the efficacy of this IL-7 receptor antagonist, based on the modified Mayo score, an index of disease activity.
OSE Immuno adds that a favorable safety profile was observed both during the induction phase and during the six-month open-label extension phase of the trial.
In a reaction note, analysts at Degroof Petercam, who have a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of 7.3 euros, say they now expect the launch of a phase 3 study, which they believe could be sponsored by a major laboratory.
However, they say they are waiting for additional data from the Phase 2 study to reinforce their confidence in Lusvertikimab's potential.
