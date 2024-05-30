OSE Immuno: towards an evolution of the Board of Directors
This strategy supports the advanced development of its assets in immuno-oncology (Phase 3 for non-small cell lung cancer) and inflammation (Phase 2 for ulcerative colitis and other potential indications).
In addition, the company reports progress in its first-in-class preclinical programs based on innovative research platforms.
In this context, a strategic evolution of the Board of Directors, including international and pharmaceutical profiles, will be presented at the next Annual General Meeting to reinforce the company's global positioning.
