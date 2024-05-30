OSE Immuno: towards an evolution of the Board of Directors

OSE Immunotherapeutics announces the strengthening of its business model thanks to the strategic partnerships signed with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim over the last three months.



This strategy supports the advanced development of its assets in immuno-oncology (Phase 3 for non-small cell lung cancer) and inflammation (Phase 2 for ulcerative colitis and other potential indications).



In addition, the company reports progress in its first-in-class preclinical programs based on innovative research platforms.



In this context, a strategic evolution of the Board of Directors, including international and pharmaceutical profiles, will be presented at the next Annual General Meeting to reinforce the company's global positioning.



