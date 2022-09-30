OSE Immunotherapeutics : 2022 First-half 2022 financial report

Table of contents

STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT ....................... 4 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .................................................... 8 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ................................................................................................................... 10 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ...................................................................................................... 11 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN CONSOLIDATED EQUITY ........................................................................................ 12 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT ........................................................................................................ 13 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .................................................................................... 14 1. Information on the company presenting the financial statements .............................................. 14 2. HIGHLIGHTS ...................................................................................................................................... 14 2.1. Creation of an International Scientific Council ....................................................... 14 2.2. Presentation of four posters at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting ......................... 14

2.3. COVEPIT: Positive analysis of the long-term immune T response of CoVepiT, a

prophylactic vaccine candidate against COVID-19 ...................................................................... 15

2.4. Clec 1 Presentation of advances in Immunology research at the London Immuno-

Oncology Summit Europe and Boston: Tumor Myeloid-Directed Therapies Summit................ 15

2.5. BI765063/0SE172: OSE Immunotherapeutics and its partner Boehringer Ingelheim announced the first patient treated in the Phase 1 expansion of the clinical trial of BI 765063, a

SIRPα antagonist monoclonal antibody targeting myeloid cells in immuno-oncology ............. 15

2.6. Acceptance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the United States for VEL-101/FR104, a CD28 antagonist, obtained by Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., partner of OSE

Immunotherapeutics in transplantation...................................................................................... 16

2.7. Appointment of Dominique Costantini as Interim Chief Executive Officer following the

departure of Alexis Peyroles ........................................................................................................ 16 3. Accounting policies and principles ................................................................................................ 16 3.1. Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements...................................... 16 3.2. Reporting date.................................................................................................................. 17 3.3. Standards and interpretations applicable from January 1, 2022 ................................... 17

3.4. Standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable to fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2023, and not adopted in advance by

the Company ................................................................................................................................. 17 3.5. Key accounting estimates and judgments....................................................................... 17 15. 1 Appointment of Alexis Vandier as Chief Executive Officer ......................................... 42

15. 2 New data on Tedopi® in the Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced non-small cell lung