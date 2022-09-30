OSE Immunotherapeutics : 2022 First-half 2022 financial report
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
AT JUNE 30, 2022
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
Table of contents
STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ...................................................................................................................
TATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ......................................................................................................
TATEMENT OF CHANGES IN CONSOLIDATED EQUITY ........................................................................................
ONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT ........................................................................................................
OTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ....................................................................................
1. Information on the company presenting the financial statements ..............................................
2. H IGHLIGHTS ......................................................................................................................................
2.1. Creation of an International Scientific Council .......................................................
2.2. Presentation of four posters at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
2.3. COVEPIT: Positive analysis of the long-term immune T response of CoVepiT, a
prophylactic vaccine candidate against COVID-19 ......................................................................
2.4. Clec 1 Presentation of advances in Immunology research at the London Immuno-
Oncology Summit Europe and Boston: Tumor Myeloid-Directed Therapies Summit
2.5. BI765063/0SE172: OSE Immunotherapeutics and its partner Boehringer Ingelheim announced the first patient treated in the Phase 1 expansion of the clinical trial of BI 765063, a
SIRPα antagonist monoclonal antibody targeting myeloid cells in immuno-oncology
2.6. Acceptance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the United States for VEL-101/FR104, a CD28 antagonist, obtained by Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., partner of OSE
Immunotherapeutics in transplantation......................................................................................
2.7. Appointment of Dominique Costantini as Interim Chief Executive Officer following the
departure of Alexis Peyroles ........................................................................................................
3. Accounting policies and principles ................................................................................................
3.1.
Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements
3.2.
Reporting date..................................................................................................................
3.3.
Standards and interpretations applicable from January 1, 2022
3.4. Standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable to fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2023, and not adopted in advance by
the Company .................................................................................................................................
3.5.
Key accounting estimates and judgments.......................................................................
15.
1 Appointment of Alexis Vandier as Chief Executive Officer .........................................
15.
2 New data on Tedopi® in the Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced non-small cell lung
cancer at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Conference 2022
HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY REPORT ..............................................................................................................
I.
COMPANY ACTIVITY IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022.............................................................
1.1
Position and development of the Company's business over the fiscal year.....................
1.2
Progress made and difficulties encountered ....................................................................
1.3
Foreseeable changes and future outlook..........................................................................
1.4
Research and development activities ...............................................................................
1.5
Main risks and uncertainties to which the Company is exposed ......................................
1.6
Use of financial instruments by the Company ..................................................................
1.7
Transactions with related parties......................................................................................
2.1
Presentation of the Company's half-year consolidated financial statements .................
2.2
Consolidated balance sheet..............................................................................................
2.3
Consolidated income statement.......................................................................................
2.4
Indebtedness (consolidated financial statements)...........................................................
II.
SUBSIDIARIES AND EQUITY INTERESTS - INVESTMENT SECURITIES ................................
3.1
Activity of subsidiaries ......................................................................................................
3.2
Equity holdings or takeovers ............................................................................................
3.3
Controlled companies.......................................................................................................
STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONDENSED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE HALF-
YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE HALF-
YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
Mr. Alexis Vandier, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics
Sworn statement:
"I hereby certify that, to the best of my knowledge, the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and give a true and fair picture of the assets and liabilities, financial position and net income of the Company and of all the companies included in its scope of consolidation, and that the half-year activity report faithfully reflects the significant developments in the first six months of the fiscal year, their impact on the half-year financial statements and main related-party transactions as well as providing a description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the fiscal year."
Paris, September 22, 2022
Mr. Alexis Vandier
Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.