This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer
OSE Immunotherapeutics
Limited Company (Société anonyme) with a Board of Directors with a capital of €3,780,220.20
Registered office: 22 Boulevard Benoni Goullin 44200 Nantes
479 457 715 Nantes Trade and Companies Register
2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
This Universal Registration Document has been filed on April 28, 2023, with the AMF, as the competent authority and without its
prior approval, in accordance with Article 9 of (EU) Regulation 2017/1129. The Universal Registration Document may be used for
the purposes of a public offer of securities or the admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by
a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and its supplement (s). The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with
EU Regulation 2017/1129.
Pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the following information is incorporated by reference in this registration document:
- The consolidated financial statements and the corresponding audit reports appearing on pages 190 - 265 of the universal registration document for fiscal year 2021 filed with the AMF on April 15, 22 under No. D22-0298 (https://www.ose-immuno/financial-statements)
- The consolidated financial statements and the corresponding audit reports appearing on pages 173 - 235 of the universal registration document for fiscal year 2020 filed with the AMF on April 15, 2021, under No. D21-0310 (https://www.ose-immuno/financial-statements)
Parts not included in such document(s) are either irrelevant to the investor or covered elsewhere in the registration document or universal registration document.
Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available, on request and free of charge, during normal business hours, at the registered office of OSE Immunotherapeutics, 22 Boulevard Benoni Goullin, 44200 Nantes, and on the Company's website www.ose-immuno.com), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
The information incorporated by reference should be read in accordance with the cross-reference table at the end of this universal registration document. Any information not indicated in this cross-reference table but forming part of the documents incorporated by reference is provided for information purposes only.
WARNING
This Universal Registration Document and the documents incorporated herein by reference, contain information about the Company's objectives and development areas. This information is sometimes identified by the use of the future or conditional tense and by forward-looking terms such as "consider", "envisage", "think", "aim", "expect", "intend", "should", "aspire", "estimate", "believe", "wish", "may", or, where applicable, the negative form of these same terms, or any other variant or similar terminology.
The reader's attention is drawn to the fact that these objectives and development areas depend on circumstances or events whose occurrence or outcome is uncertain.
These objectives and development areas are not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees that the facts and data referenced will occur, that assumptions will be correct or that objectives will be achieved. By their very nature, these objectives may not be achieved and the statements or information appearing in this Universal Registration Document may prove to be erroneous, without the Company in any way being obliged to update them, subject to applicable regulations and, in particular, the French Financial Markets Authority's General Regulation.
Investors are advised to give careful consideration to the risk factors described in section 3 of this Universal Registration Document, "Risk factors", before making any investment decisions. The occurrence of some, or all, of these risks is likely to have a negative impact on the Company's business, financial position, net financial income or its objectives. In addition, other risks that the Company has not yet identified or considers immaterial may have the same negative impact and investors may lose all, or part, of their investment.
This Universal Registration Document also contains information about the Company's business as well as the market and industry in which it operates. This information is primarily taken from studies carried out by internal and external sources (analysts' reports, expert studies, industry publications and any other information published by market research companies, public corporations and bodies). The Company believes that this information gives a true and fair picture of the market and the industry in which it operates and faithfully reflects its competitive position. Although this information is considered to be reliable, it has not been independently verified by the Company and the Company cannot guarantee that a third party using different methods to gather, analyze or calculate this market data would obtain the same results. The Company, the Company's direct or indirect shareholders and investment services providers cannot give any assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy of this information.
The global epidemic of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to evolve rapidly. The extent to which the COVID-19 coronavirus is likely to affect the Company's business and clinical trials will depend on future developments, which cannot be predicted with certainty, such as the ultimate geographic distribution of the disease, its duration, travel restrictions and social distancing measures in the European Union, the United States and other countries, business closures or disruptions and the effectiveness of measures taken in these countries to contain and treat the disease. In addition, the extent of the adverse impact of this epidemic on the financial markets and on the Company's share price is unknown at this time. As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the global economy is impacted by the epidemic.
* * *
Summary
1 RESPONSIBLE PERSONS, THIRD-PARTY INFORMATION, EXPERTS' REPORTS AND APPROVAL FROM THE COMPETENT
AUTHORITY
10
1.1
PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
10
1.2
STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
10
1.3
STATEMENT BY A PERSON ACTING AS AN EXPERT IN RESPECT OF THIS DOCUMENT
10
1.4
THIRD-PARTYINFORMATION
10
1.5
APPROVAL OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
10
2
AUDITORS
11
2.1
STATUTORY AUDITORS
11
2.2
INFORMATION ON AUDITORS THAT HAVE RESIGNED, BEEN REMOVED OR NOT BEEN REAPPOINTED
11
3
RISK FACTORS
12
3.1
RISKS LINKED TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR DRUG CANDIDATES
14
3.1.1 Risks linked to product development
14
3.1.2 Risks linked to the completion of the clinical and preclinical phases of its products in development
15
3.1.3 Risks of sub-contractor default (in particular those linked to clinical study outsourcing and product manufacturing) 17
3.1.4 Risk of dependency or operational delay in relation to programs under development
19
3.1.5 Risks linked to the immuno-therapeutic approaches selected by the Company
21
3.2
RISKS LINKED TO THE PARTNERSHIP STRATEGY
25
3.2.1 Risks linked to research and dependency on current and future partnerships
25
3.2.2 Risks linked to potential conflicts could affect the Company's relationship with its licensees
29
3.3
RISKS LINKED TO MARKETING
29
3.3.1 Risks linked to obtaining a Marketing Authorization (MA)
29
3.3.2 Risks linked to the lack of commercial success of the products
30
3.3.3 Risks linked to changes in drug reimbursement policies
31
3.4
RISKS LINKED TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS
31
3.4.1 Risks linked to uncertain protection of patents and other intellectual property rights
31
3.4.2 Risks linked to legal liability, in particular product liability risks
32
3.4.3 Risks linked to patents and intellectual property rights held by third parties
33
3.5
RISKS LINKED TO CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS
33
3.5.1 Risks linked to uncertain additional funding
33
3.5.2 Risks linked to the availability of public grants and research tax credits
37
3.5.3 Valuation of intangible assets and impairment tests
37
3.6
RISK LINKED TO THE CONTROL SYSTEM FOR FOREIGN INVESTORS IN FRANCE
37
3.7
INSURANCE AND RISK COVERAGE
38
3.8
EXCEPTIONAL EVENTS AND LITIGATION
39
4
INFORMATION ABOUT THE ISSUER
40
4.1
COMPANY NAME
40
4.2
PLACE OF REGISTRATION AND REGISTRATION NUMBER
40
4.3
DATE AND TERM OF INCORPORATION
40
4.4
REGISTERED OFFICE, LEGAL FORM AND LEGISLATION
40
5 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
41
5.1
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
41
5.1.1 Proprietary products in clinical development
41
5.1.2 Clinical products developed in partnership
51
5.1.3 Myeloid Platform
61
5.1.2
Research and Development
64
5.2
PRINCIPAL MARKETS
65
5.2.1
Immuno-oncology market
65
5.2.2
Immuno-inflammatory disease market
67
5.2.3
Renal Transplant Market
67
5.2.4
Chronic Inflammation Market
68
5.3
IMPORTANT EVENTS IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS
68
5.4
STRATEGY AND OBJECTIVES
71
5.4.1
A dynamic partnership development strategy based on a portfolio of innovative products
72
5.4.2
Clinical development of proprietary products
73
5.4.3 Research & Development: active pursuit of new innovative research programs, proprietary research platforms,
evolution of the product portfolio to clinical phase
74
5.5
RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, PATENTS AND LICENSES
75
5.5.1
Industrial property
75
5.5.2 Brands and domain names
94
5.6
COMPETITIVE POSITION
94
5.6.1 Non-small cell lung cancer treatments
94
5.6.2 Existing second-line therapies for advanced lung cancer and choice of comparator for Phase 3
96
5.6.3
Immuno-Inflammation
100
5.7
INVESTMENTS
108
5.7.1 Key investments made by the Company
108
5.7.2
Future key investments
109
5.7.3 Information on joint ventures or companies in which the Company holds a capital share likely to have a significant
impact on the valuation of its assets and liabilities, its financial position or results
109
5.7.4 Environmental impacts of investments made by the Company
109
6
ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE
110
6.1
OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY
110
6.2
SUBSIDIARIES AND INVESTMENTS
110
7
REVIEW OF THE FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS
112
7.1
FINANCIAL POSITION
112
7.2
OPERATING PROFIT
113
7.2.1 Key factors affecting operating revenues
113
7.2.2 Explanation of material changes in revenue or net income in the comparative annual financial statements
114
8
CAPITAL RESOURCES
115
8.1
INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER'S CAPITAL
115
8.2
CASH FLOWS
116
8.2.1 Statement of cash flows
116
8.3
FINANCING REQUIREMENTS AND STRUCTURE
117
8.3.1
Financing requirements
117
8.3.2
Financing structure
117
8.4 RESTRICTIONS ON THE USE OF CAPITAL RESOURCES THAT HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED, OR COULD MATERIALLY AFFECT, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, THE
ISSUER'S OPERATIONS
121
8.5
EXPECTED FINANCING SOURCES
121
9 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
122
9.1
INTRODUCTION
122
9.2
PRECLINICAL STUDIES
122
9.3
CONDUCT AND REGULATION OF CLINICAL TRIALS
123
9.3.1 Clinical trial authorization in the European Union
123
9.3.2 Authorization of clinical trials in the United States
125
9.3.3 Publication of information on clinical trials
125
9.4
REGULATION OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATIONS
125
9.4.1
Community procedures
125
9.4.2 Registration procedures outside the EU
126
9.4.3 Exceptions to the usual registration procedures
127
9.4.4
Orphan drugs
128
9.5
FRENCH SUNSHINE ACT - TRANSPARENCY OF INTERESTS
128
10
INFORMATION ON TRENDS
130
10.1
MAIN TRENDS SINCE THE END OF THE LAST FISCAL YEAR
130
10.2 TRENDS, UNCERTAINTIES, DEMANDS, COMMITMENTS OR EVENTS THAT ARE REASONABLY LIKELY TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON THE COMPANY'S
PROSPECTS
.......................................................................................................................................................................................
134
11
PROFIT/(LOSS) FORECASTS OR ESTIMATES
135
12
ADMINISTRATIVE, MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BODIES, AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT
136
12.1
MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTORS
136
12.1.1
Composition of the Board of Directors
136
12.1.2
Composition of the operational management team
139
12.1.3
Disclosures about the Management team and directors
140
12.2
POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
141
13
COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS
142
13.1
TOTAL GROSS COMPENSATION FOR MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
142
13.2
AMOUNTS PROVISIONED OR RECOGNIZED BY THE COMPANY FOR THE PURPOSE OF PAYING PENSIONS, RETIREMENT OR OTHER BENEFITS
151
14
OPERATING PROCEDURES OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE AND MANAGEMENT BODIES
152
14.1
OPERATING PROCEDURES AND TERMS OF OFFICE OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
152
14.1.1
Board of Directors (Articles 19 to 22 of the bylaws)
153
14.1.2
Executive Management (Articles 23 to 26 of the bylaws)
156
14.2 INFORMATION ON THE SERVICE CONTRACTS BETWEEN THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT AND THE
COMPANY OR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES
157
14.2.1 Agreements between the Company, a director, the Chief Executive Officer or a Deputy Chief Executive Officer..157
14.3 COMMITTEES
157
14.3.1
Audit Committee
158
