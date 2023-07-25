This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer OSE Immunotherapeutics Limited Company (Société anonyme) with a Board of Directors with a capital of €3,780,220.20 Registered office: 22 Boulevard Benoni Goullin 44200 Nantes 479 457 715 Nantes Trade and Companies Register 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT This Universal Registration Document has been filed on April 28, 2023, with the AMF, as the competent authority and without its prior approval, in accordance with Article 9 of (EU) Regulation 2017/1129. The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offer of securities or the admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and its supplement (s). The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with EU Regulation 2017/1129. Pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the following information is incorporated by reference in this registration document: The consolidated financial statements and the corresponding audit reports appearing on pages 190 - 265 of the universal registration document for fiscal year 2021 filed with the AMF on April 15, 22 under No. D22-0298 ( https://www.ose - immuno/financial-statements)

The consolidated financial statements and the corresponding audit reports appearing on pages 173-235 of the universal registration document for fiscal year 2020 filed with the AMF on April 15, 2021, under No. D21-0310 (https://www.ose-immuno/financial-statements)

Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available at the registered office of OSE Immunotherapeutics, 22 Boulevard Benoni Goullin, 44200 Nantes, and on the Company's website www.ose-immuno.com, as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer WARNING This Universal Registration Document and the documents incorporated herein by reference, contain information about the Company's objectives and development areas. This information is sometimes identified by the use of the future or conditional tense and by forward-looking terms such as "consider", "envisage", "think", "aim", "expect", "intend", "should", "aspire", "estimate", "believe", "wish", "may", or, where applicable, the negative form of these same terms, or any other variant or similar terminology. The reader's attention is drawn to the fact that these objectives and development areas depend on circumstances or events whose occurrence or outcome is uncertain. These objectives and development areas are not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees that the facts and data referenced will occur, that assumptions will be correct or that objectives will be achieved. By their very nature, these objectives may not be achieved and the statements or information appearing in this Universal Registration Document may prove to be erroneous, without the Company in any way being obliged to update them, subject to applicable regulations and, in particular, the French Financial Markets Authority's General Regulation. Investors are advised to give careful consideration to the risk factors described in section 3 of this Universal Registration Document, "Risk factors", before making any investment decisions. The occurrence of some, or all, of these risks is likely to have a negative impact on the Company's business, financial position, net financial income or its objectives. In addition, other risks that the Company has not yet identified or considers immaterial may have the same negative impact and investors may lose all, or part, of their investment. This Universal Registration Document also contains information about the Company's business as well as the market and industry in which it operates. This information is primarily taken from studies carried out by internal and external sources (analysts' reports, expert studies, industry publications and any other information published by market research companies, public corporations and bodies). The Company believes that this information gives a true and fair picture of the market and the industry in which it operates and faithfully reflects its competitive position. Although this information is considered to be reliable, it has not been independently verified by the Company and the Company cannot guarantee that a third party using different methods to gather, analyze or calculate this market data would obtain the same results. The Company, the Company's direct or indirect shareholders and investment services providers cannot give any assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy of this information. The global epidemic of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to evolve rapidly. The extent to which the COVID-19 coronavirus is likely to affect the Company's business and clinical trials will depend on future developments, which cannot be predicted with certainty, such as the ultimate geographic distribution of the disease, its duration, travel restrictions and social distancing measures in the European Union, the United States and other countries, business closures or disruptions and the effectiveness of measures taken in these countries to contain and treat the disease. In addition, the extent of the adverse impact of this epidemic on the financial markets and on the Company's share price is unknown at this time. As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the global economy is impacted by the epidemic. * * * Page 2 / 330

This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer Summary 1 RESPONSIBLE PERSONS, THIRD-PARTY INFORMATION, EXPERTS' REPORTS AND APPROVAL FROM THE COMPETENT AUTHORITY 10 1.1 PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 10 1.2 STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 10 1.3 STATEMENT BY A PERSON ACTING AS AN EXPERT IN RESPECT OF THIS DOCUMENT 10 1.4 THIRD-PARTYINFORMATION 10 1.5 APPROVAL OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 10 2 AUDITORS 11 2.1 STATUTORY AUDITORS 11 2.2 INFORMATION ON AUDITORS THAT HAVE RESIGNED, BEEN REMOVED OR NOT BEEN REAPPOINTED 11 3 RISK FACTORS 12 3.1 RISKS LINKED TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR DRUG CANDIDATES 14 3.1.1 Risks linked to product development 14 3.1.2 Risks linked to the completion of the clinical and preclinical phases of its products in development 15 3.1.3 Risks of sub-contractor default (in particular those linked to clinical study outsourcing and product manufacturing) 17 3.1.4 Risk of dependency or operational delay in relation to programs under development 19 3.1.5 Risks linked to the immuno-therapeutic approaches selected by the Company 21 3.2 RISKS LINKED TO THE PARTNERSHIP STRATEGY 25 3.2.1 Risks linked to research and dependency on current and future partnerships 25 3.2.2 Risks linked to potential conflicts could affect the Company's relationship with its licensees 29 3.3 RISKS LINKED TO MARKETING 29 3.3.1 Risks linked to obtaining a Marketing Authorization (MA) 29 3.3.2 Risks linked to the lack of commercial success of the products 30 3.3.3 Risks linked to changes in drug reimbursement policies 31 3.4 RISKS LINKED TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS 31 3.4.1 Risks linked to uncertain protection of patents and other intellectual property rights 31 3.4.2 Risks linked to legal liability, in particular product liability risks 32 3.4.3 Risks linked to patents and intellectual property rights held by third parties 33 3.5 RISKS LINKED TO CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS 33 3.5.1 Risks linked to uncertain additional funding 33 3.5.2 Risks linked to the availability of public grants and research tax credits 37 3.5.3 Valuation of intangible assets and impairment tests 37 3.6 RISK LINKED TO THE CONTROL SYSTEM FOR FOREIGN INVESTORS IN FRANCE 37 3.7 INSURANCE AND RISK COVERAGE 38 3.8 EXCEPTIONAL EVENTS AND LITIGATION 39 4 INFORMATION ABOUT THE ISSUER 40 4.1 COMPANY NAME 40 4.2 PLACE OF REGISTRATION AND REGISTRATION NUMBER 40 4.3 DATE AND TERM OF INCORPORATION 40 4.4 REGISTERED OFFICE, LEGAL FORM AND LEGISLATION 40 Page 3 / 330

This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer 5 BUSINESS OVERVIEW 41 5.1 PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES 41 5.1.1 Proprietary products in clinical development 41 5.1.2 Clinical products developed in partnership 51 5.1.3 Myeloid Platform 61 5.1.2 Research and Development 64 5.2 PRINCIPAL MARKETS 65 5.2.1 Immuno-oncology market 65 5.2.2 Immuno-inflammatory disease market 67 5.2.3 Renal Transplant Market 67 5.2.4 Chronic Inflammation Market 68 5.3 IMPORTANT EVENTS IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS 68 5.4 STRATEGY AND OBJECTIVES 71 5.4.1 A dynamic partnership development strategy based on a portfolio of innovative products 72 5.4.2 Clinical development of proprietary products 73 5.4.3 Research & Development: active pursuit of new innovative research programs, proprietary research platforms, evolution of the product portfolio to clinical phase 74 5.5 RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, PATENTS AND LICENSES 75 5.5.1 Industrial property 75 5.5.2 Brands and domain names 94 5.6 COMPETITIVE POSITION 94 5.6.1 Non-small cell lung cancer treatments 94 5.6.2 Existing second-line therapies for advanced lung cancer and choice of comparator for Phase 3 96 5.6.3 Immuno-Inflammation 100 5.7 INVESTMENTS 108 5.7.1 Key investments made by the Company 108 5.7.2 Future key investments 109 5.7.3 Information on joint ventures or companies in which the Company holds a capital share likely to have a significant impact on the valuation of its assets and liabilities, its financial position or results 109 5.7.4 Environmental impacts of investments made by the Company 109 6 ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE 110 6.1 OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY 110 6.2 SUBSIDIARIES AND INVESTMENTS 110 7 REVIEW OF THE FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS 112 7.1 FINANCIAL POSITION 112 7.2 OPERATING PROFIT 113 7.2.1 Key factors affecting operating revenues 113 7.2.2 Explanation of material changes in revenue or net income in the comparative annual financial statements 114 8 CAPITAL RESOURCES 115 8.1 INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER'S CAPITAL 115 8.2 CASH FLOWS 116 8.2.1 Statement of cash flows 116 Page 4 / 330