OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

(OSE)
OSE Immunotherapeutics : Presentation at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

02/23/2021 | 12:01pm EST
Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company’s business at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference to be held March 9-11, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning March 9 at 7:00 am (EST) / 1:00 pm (CET) and archived for 90 days.

Webcasting link: https://journey.ct.events/view/b521f6e5-84d0-46bb-9a6f-cb785f74fd22

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics
OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform

- Tedopi® (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure.
In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM, sponsor GERCOR) in combination.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, accrual of new patients in TEDOPaM should restart in 2021.
- CoVepiT: a prophylactic second-generation vaccine against COVID-19, developed using SARS-CoV-2 optimized epitopes against multi variants. Positive preclinical and human ex vivo results in August 2020, clinical trial expected to start in Q1 2021.

Immuno-oncology platform

- BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on SIRPα/CD47 pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim; myeloid checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 in advanced solid tumors.
- CLEC-1 (novel myeloid checkpoint target): identification of mAb antagonists of CLEC-1 blocking the “Don’t Eat Me” signal that increase both tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and antigen capture by dendritic cells.
- BiCKI®: bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) combined with new immunotherapy targets; 2nd generation of PD-(L)1 inhibitors to increase antitumor efficacity.

Auto-immunity and inflammation platform

- FR104 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): positive Phase 1 results; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant, Phase 2-ready asset in a niche indication in autoimmune diseases.
- OSE-127/S95011 (humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; in Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (OSE sponsor) and an independent Phase 2 planned in Sjögren’s syndrome (Servier sponsor).
- OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb): first-in-class therapeutic agent with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.

For more information:
Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.
These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 15 April 2020, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2019, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.


Financials
Sales 2020 13,7 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net income 2020 -8,48 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net cash 2020 23,7 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -27,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 260 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 73,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexis Peyroles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Laure Autret-Cornet Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Dominique Costantini Chairman
Bernard Vanhove COO, Director-Research & Development
Frédérique Corallo Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS101.39%316
MODERNA, INC.52.55%63 064
LONZA GROUP AG3.94%49 016
CELLTRION, INC.-13.79%37 988
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.12%36 370
SEAGEN INC.-10.03%28 548
