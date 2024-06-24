OSE: market welcomes CAR-T agreement

June 24, 2024 at 04:15 am EDT Share

OSE Immunotherapeutics shares were in demand on Monday morning on the Paris Bourse, following the announcement of a commercial agreement in the field of CAR-T cell therapy.



At around 10:00 a.m., the biotech company's share price was up by more than 3% in already buoyant volumes, taking its annual gains to over 44%, for a market capitalization of more than 134 million euros.



The Nantes-based company has signed an exclusive worldwide agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), a New York-based cancer research and treatment center.



The agreement covers rights to OSE patents and patents co-owned with MSK in the field of CAR cell therapies for the treatment of cancers expressing the interleukin-7 (IL-7) receptor, in particular hematological tumors such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia.



Under the agreement, MSK will conduct research, development and commercialization activities, and subsequently share potential revenues with OSE.



Financial terms of the partnership have not been disclosed.



The 'biotech' has benefited from favorable stock market momentum in recent months, with the signing of a new strategic partnership with AbbVie of the USA in the treatment of chronic inflammation, and an extension of its partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim of Germany.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.