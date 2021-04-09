OSG : FY2021 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

4. Others

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation) : None

(2) Adoption of accounting method specific to the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes (3) Changes in accounting principles and accounting estimates and retrospective restatement (i) Changes in accounting principles due to amendment to accounting standards: None (ii) Changes other than (3)-(i) above: None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None (iv) Retrospective restatement: None

Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):

FY2021 first-quarter: 98,179,742 shares FY2020: 98,179,742 shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period:

FY2021 first-quarter: 659,409 shares FY2020: 729,381 shares

Average number of shares outstanding in each period: FY2021 first-quarter: 97,492,091 shares FY2020 first-quarter: 97,228,484 shares

[Note regarding forecast]

The above forecasts for financial results are based on information available at the time this report was released. These forecasts and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual operating results may differ from the above forecasts due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.