OSG : FY2021 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

1. Consolidated Results for FY2021 First Quarter (December 1, 2020 - February 28, 2021)
(1)Consolidated financial results
(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to OSG Corporation
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FY2021 first-quarter
28,230
-2.2
2,298
-35.1
2,420
-32.2
1,492
-36.3
FY2020 first-quarter
28,867
-8.7
3,538
-32.4
3,569
-35.7
2,343
-37.2
(Note) Comprehensive income
FY2021 first-quarter: 3,732 million yen (271.7%)
FY2020 first-quarter: 1,004 million yen (-63.8%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Yen
Yen
FY2021 first-quarter
15.31
15.15
FY2020 first-quarter
24.10
23.85
(2)Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
FY2021 first-quarter
201,834
142,950
65.4
FY2020
200,112
140,179
64.6
(Reference) Equity FY2021 first-quarter: 132,087 million yen FY2020: 129,338 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
End of Q2
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2020
11.00
11.00
22.00
FY2021 forecast
11.00
13.00
24.00
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FY2021 (December 1, 2020 - November 30, 2021)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income
to OSG Corporation
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Semi-Annual
56,000
1.3
5,000
-17.1
5,000
-16.2
3,100
-11.9
31.80
Annual
115,000
10.2
11,500
37.0
11,500
28.5
7,500
33.0
76.93
4. Others
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation) : None
(2)
Adoption of accounting method specific to the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
(3)
Changes in accounting principles and accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
(i) Changes in accounting principles due to amendment to accounting standards:
None
(ii) Changes other than (3)-(i) above:
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv)
Retrospective restatement:
None
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):
FY2021 first-quarter:
98,179,742 shares
FY2020:
98,179,742 shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period:
FY2021 first-quarter:
659,409 shares
FY2020:
729,381 shares
Average number of shares outstanding in each period: FY2021 first-quarter: 97,492,091 shares FY2020 first-quarter: 97,228,484 shares
[Note regarding forecast]
The above forecasts for financial results are based on information available at the time this report was released. These forecasts and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual operating results may differ from the above forecasts due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.
Consolidated Summary Balance Sheet
OSG Corporation
Assets
(Million yen : amounts less than onemillion yen are omitted)
FY2020
FY2021 first-quarter
Change
As of Nov. 30, 2020
As of Feb. 28, 2021
Current assets
Cash and deposits
37,807
38,674
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
19,733
21,520
Securities
0
1
Merchandise and finished goods
29,239
28,411
Work in process
5,464
6,176
Raw materials and supplies
7,321
7,379
Other
3,279
2,893
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(155)
(156)
Total current assets
102,691
104,900
2,208
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
24,685
24,883
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
34,500
33,977
Land
14,995
15,725
Other, net
5,417
5,684
Total property, plant and equipment
79,599
80,271
671
Intangible assets
Goodwill
4,273
5,146
Other
1,260
1,265
Total intangible assets
5,533
6,412
878
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
6,182
4,374
Other
6,471
6,242
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(366)
(366)
Total investments and other assets
12,287
10,250
(2,036)
Total non-current assets
97,420
96,934
(486)
Total
200,112
201,834
1,721
Consolidated Summary Balance Sheet
OSG Corporation
Liabilities and Net Assets
(Million yen : amounts less than one million yen are omitted)
FY2020
FY2021 first-quarter
Change
As of Nov. 30, 2020
As of Feb. 28, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
4,308
4,371
Short-term loans payable
4,473
4,790
Current portion of long-term loans payable
8,522
6,598
Income taxes payable
630
1,363
Provision for bonuses
381
1,334
Provision for directors' bonuses
146
67
Other
8,858
7,280
Total current liabilities
27,323
25,806
(1,516)
Non-current Liabilities
Bonds payable
5,000
5,000
Convertible bond-type bonds
with share acquisition rights
1,670
1,670
Long-term loans payable
22,103
22,169
Net defined benefit liability
682
859
Provision for loss on guarantees
38
36
Other
3,115
3,342
Total non-current liabilities
32,609
33,077
468
Total liabilities
59,932
58,883
(1,048)
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
12,223
12,223
Capital surplus
12,934
12,944
Retained earnings
111,594
112,078
Treasury stock
(1,442)
(1,303)
Total shareholders' equity
135,309
135,942
632
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference
on available-for-sale securities
1,105
1,089
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
0
(7)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(7,076)
(4,936)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(5,970)
(3,854)
2,116
Share acquisition rights
13
-
(13)
Non-controlling interests
10,828
10,862
34
Total net assets
140,179
142,950
2,770
Total liabilities and net assets
200,112
201,834
1,721
Consolidated Summary Statement of Income
OSG Corporation
(Million yen : amounts less than one millionyen are omitted)
FY2020 first-quarter
FY2021 first-quarter
Change
(2019/12/1 - 2020/2/29)
(2020/12/1 - 2021/2/28)
Net sales
28,867
28,230
(637)
Cost of sales
16,889
18,011
1,121
Gross profit
11,978
10,219
(1,759)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,439
7,920
(518)
Operating income
3,538
2,298
(1,240)
Non-operating income
Interest income
47
36
Dividend income
18
12
Foreign exchange gains
-
42
Subsidy income
115
170
Other
217
167
Total non-operating income
398
430
32
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
42
64
Sales discounts
171
156
Foreign exchange losses
64
-
Other
89
87
Total non-operating expenses
368
308
(59)
Ordinary income
3,569
2,420
(1,148)
Income before income taxes
3,569
2,420
(1,148)
Income taxes - current
1,047
1,156
Income taxes - deferred
60
(296)
Total income taxes
1,108
859
(248)
Net income
2,461
1,561
(900)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
118
68
(49)
Net income attributable to OSG Corporation
2,343
1,492
(850)
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
OSG Corporation
(Million yen : amounts less than one millionyen are omitted)
FY2020 first-quarter
FY2021 first-quarter
Change
(2019/12/1 - 2020/2/29)
(2020/12/1 - 2021/2/28)
Net income
2,461
1,561
(900)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(630)
(12)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
(7)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(826)
2,192
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
accounted for using equity method
0
(1)
Total other comprehensive income
(1,456)
2,171
3,628
Comprehensive income
1,004
3,732
2,728
(Breakdown)
Comprehensive income attributable to OSG Corporation
1,169
3,553
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(164)
179
Operations by Geographical Segment
Results for FY2021 first-quarter (Dec. 1, 2020 through Feb. 28, 2021)
Million yen
Japan
The Americas
Europe/
Asia
Total
Eliminations
Consolidated
Africa
Sales to customers
10,630
4,991
5,528
7,079
28,230
-
28,230
Interarea transfers
3,983
266
33
523
4,807
(4,807)
-
Total sales
14,613
5,258
5,562
7,603
33,038
(4,807)
28,230
Operating income
636
717
272
949
2,575
(277)
2,298
(Reference)
Results for FY2020 first-quarter (Dec. 1, 2019 through Feb. 29, 2020)