Oshidori International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 8.06% OF THE TARGET COMPANY

OSHIDORI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

威 華 達 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 622)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 8.06% OF THE TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of Oshidori International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 12 August 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the disposal of 8.06% equity interest in Satinu Resources Group Limited. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

In addition to the information disclosed in the Announcement, the Board would like to provide further information in respect of the ultimate beneficial owner of High Rhine Limited (the "Purchaser").

The Purchaser is a 100% owned subsidiary of Co-Lead Holdings Limited ("Co-Lead").Co-Lead is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and has a diverse shareholding structure with more than 20 ultimate beneficial owners. Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited ("Freeman"), which is a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 279, is the largest ultimate beneficial owner and holds 19.06% of the issued share capital of Co-Lead.