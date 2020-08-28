Log in
Oshidori International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 8.06% OF THE TARGET COMPANY

08/28/2020 | 09:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OSHIDORI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

威 華 達 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 622)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 8.06% OF THE TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of Oshidori International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 12 August 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the disposal of 8.06% equity interest in Satinu Resources Group Limited. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

In addition to the information disclosed in the Announcement, the Board would like to provide further information in respect of the ultimate beneficial owner of High Rhine Limited (the "Purchaser").

The Purchaser is a 100% owned subsidiary of Co-Lead Holdings Limited ("Co-Lead").Co-Lead is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and has a diverse shareholding structure with more than 20 ultimate beneficial owners. Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited ("Freeman"), which is a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 279, is the largest ultimate beneficial owner and holds 19.06% of the issued share capital of Co-Lead.

  • For identification purpose only

1

Moreover, Co-Lead is a 52.28% owned subsidiary of Freewill Holdings Limited ("Freewill") which is a company incorporated in the Marshall Islands. Freewill is a 83.68% owned subsidiary of Bob May Incorporated ("Bob May") which is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Bob May does not have any shareholders holding 30% or more interest in Bob May.

By Order of the Board

Oshidori International Holdings Limited

Liu Tsui Fong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Non-Executive Directors:

Independent Non-Executive

  Directors:

Ms. Wong Wan Men

Mr. Alejandro Yemenidjian

Mr. Chan Hak Kan

  Margaret

(Non-Executive Chairman)

Mr. Cheung Wing Ping

Mr. Wong Yat Fai

Hon. Joseph Edward Schmitz

Mr. Hung Cho Sing

Mr. Sam Nickolas David

  Hing Cheong

2

Disclaimer

Enerchina Holdings Limited published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 13:08:08 UTC
