Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, announced today it has been named a recipient of Foundry’s 2024 CIO 100 Awards. This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has achieved this award for information technology excellence.

Oshkosh is among 100 global organizations receiving the CIO 100 Award, where nominees were measured on their ability to deliver business value by creating competitive advantages, optimizing business processes, enabling growth and/or improving relationships with customers.

“Receiving this award for the sixth consecutive year demonstrates our Digital Technology team’s ongoing commitment to the delivery of superior service and solutions,” said Anupam Khare, senior vice president and chief information officer, Oshkosh Corporation. “The pursuit of innovation and digital technology at Oshkosh are at the heart of advancements that move the world forward.”

In addition to receiving the CIO 100 Award, Oshkosh recently was named among Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh® AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit www.oshkoshcorp.com.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial and strategic goals as well as cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating and responding to data security threats associated with same. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.

