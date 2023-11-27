Official OSHKOSH CORPORATION press release

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, is pleased to be recognized as one of Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT for 2024. This marks the third year of recognition for the company.

The Best Places to Work in IT is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals, focusing on benefits, career development, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), future of work, training and retention.

"This recognition is a testament to our People First culture and talented Digital Technology team, who support progressive business strategies that drive innovation and provide opportunities for professional growth," said Anupam Khare, Oshkosh Corporation's senior vice president and chief information officer. "We're proud of our culture that empowers team members and inspires collaboration.”

In addition to being named among Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT, Oshkosh Corporation has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies and One of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek, one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical companies and listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

To learn more about Oshkosh Corporation and how our team members are fulfilling our purpose of 'making a difference in people’s lives’, visit oshkoshcorp.com. A complete list of award recipients can be viewed on Computerworld’s website.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, JBT AeroTech and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit www.oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

