  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oshkosh Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSK   US6882392011

OSHKOSH CORPORATION

(OSK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
83.29 USD   +1.45%
08:12aOshkosh Corporation Named a 2022 Leading Disability Employer
BU
10/20Raymond James Lowers Oshkosh's Price Target to $85 From $95, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10/14Goldman Sachs Lowers Oshkosh's Price Target to $89 From $104, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oshkosh Corporation Named a 2022 Leading Disability Employer

10/25/2022 | 08:12am EDT
Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it has been named a 2022 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD).

“Oshkosh Corporation is honored to be recognized as a 2022 Leading Disability Employer by NOD,” said Emma McTague, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. ”Oshkosh believes in the power of a People First culture, where we embrace, respect and value people’s differences. We are proud to lead the way in disability inclusion.”

The Oshkosh Corporation Abilities Network (OCAN) is one of seven employee business resource groups at Oshkosh, committed to building an inclusive culture. OCAN envisions an environment where every team member can bring their whole self to work, reach their maximum potential and be valued for their unique abilities. This Employee Business Resource Group (EBRG) supports Oshkosh Corporation’s purpose of ‘Making a Difference in People’s Lives’, by focusing on generating education and awareness, eliminating disability-related stigmas and barriers and transforming the team member experience for those with disabilities

The NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal recognizes companies for measuring and achieving strong talent outcomes for people with disabilities. With this recognition, NOD shines a light on employers committed to building an inclusive and diverse workforce by adopting exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.

Learn more about Oshkosh Corporation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy here.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

About National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 60-percent of working age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to anticipate, and meet leading companies’ workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its portfolio of professional services, Leadership Council and Employment Tracker™ can help your business, visit www.NOD.org.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OSHKOSH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 283 M - -
Net income 2022 231 M - -
Net cash 2022 16,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 5 445 M 5 445 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 83,29 $
Average target price 91,39 $
Spread / Average Target 9,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Pfeifer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Pack Vice President Finance-Fire & Emergency
Stephen D. Newlin Independent Chairman
Anupam Khare Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar EVP, Chief Technology & Strategic Sourcing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSHKOSH CORPORATION-26.10%5 445
PACCAR, INC.4.26%31 997
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.39%20 905
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-24.78%17 794
KOMATSU LTD.0.37%17 185
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-26.31%16 808