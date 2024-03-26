Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, announced today it has been named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions. The result is a guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most well-established companies in the world.

“As an industrial technology company, we focus on customer centric innovation. Our world class technological capabilities in electrification, autonomy and IoT, as well as advanced analytics, modeling and simulation allow us to develop progressive systems, software and controls that transform the way people work,” said Jay Iyengar, executive vice president and chief technology and strategic sourcing officer, Oshkosh Corporation.

Fast Company recognized Oshkosh Corporation’s electrification efforts. The company recently introduced three industry-altering, purpose-built electrified products: the McNeilus® Volterra™ ZSL™ zero-emission electric refuse and recycling vehicle, the Pierce® Volterra™ zero-emission fire truck and the Oshkosh® Striker® Volterra™ zero-emission Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle. It is also developing the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) for the United States Postal Service (USPS), which includes both zero-emission battery-electric (BEV) and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech.”

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh® AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

