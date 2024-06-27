Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, has released its 11th annual sustainability report, highlighting the company’s continued commitment to innovation and sustainable business practices to move the world forward.

The Oshkosh Corporation 2023 sustainability report can be viewed here: Oshkosh Corporation 2023 Sustainability Report.

The sustainability report highlights progress the company has made in its four focus areas: empowering our people, developing innovative products, building communities and operating sustainably. Highlights from the sustainability report include:

Manufactured and sold 46,152 electric, zero-emission or hybrid units

Reduced GHG emissions by 14.5% across our manufacturing facilities

Diverted 87.8% of waste from the landfill

Recycled/reused 86.1% of non-hazardous waste

Donated $2.6 million and 21,320 hours to local communities

“Our commitment to people and the environment has continued to drive sustainable growth around the world. As an industrial technology company and market leader of purpose-built, route-based fleet vehicles, we leverage every opportunity to develop technologies and solutions that support our purpose of making a difference in people’s lives,” said Kevin Tubbs, vice president, chief ethics, compliance and sustainability officer, Oshkosh Corporation.

Oshkosh has recently introduced industry-altering, electrified products in nearly every end market it serves, including construction, fire and emergency, airport ground support, refuse and recycling, defense and more. The company’s most recent product introductions include the McNeilus® Volterra™ ZSL™ zero-emission electric refuse and recycling vehicle, the Pierce® Volterra™ zero-emission fire truck, the Oshkosh® Striker® Volterra™ zero-emission Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle and the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) for the United States Postal Service (USPS), which includes an electric version.

Oshkosh Corporation has achieved noteworthy recognition for its sustainability and ethical practices. The company has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for five consecutive years, honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greenest and one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, included in Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the past nine years. Most recently, Oshkosh made the 2024 USA Today list of America’s Climate Leaders.

To learn more about Oshkosh Corporation and its commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance please visit Oshkoshcorp.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

