Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oshkosh Corporation    OSK

OSHKOSH CORPORATION

(OSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oshkosh Corporation : to announce second quarter earnings April 28, 2021

04/14/2021 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced that it will issue its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT. To access the webcast, investors should go to oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of April 28.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs nearly 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities and others to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies and the Company’s customers, suppliers and employees; and the cyclical nature of the Company’s Access Equipment, Commercial and Fire & Emergency markets, which are particularly impacted by the strength of U.S. and European economies and construction seasons.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OSHKOSH CORPORATION
03:18pOSHKOSH CORPORATION  : to announce second quarter earnings April 28, 2021
BU
09:23aOSHKOSH  : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Oshkosh to $110 From $92, Maintains ..
MT
04/13OSHKOSH CORPORATION  : honored with FutureEdge 50 Award from IDG
BU
04/13OSHKOSH  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Oshkosh's Price Target to $135 From $111, Keeps..
MT
04/12OSHKOSH  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Oshkosh PT to $122 From $111, Maintains Overwe..
MT
04/01OSHKOSH  : KeyBanc Adjusts Oshkosh's Price Target to $133 From $125, Keeps Overw..
MT
03/25THE CHLORINE INSTITUTE  : Chlorine Institute Recognizes 21 North American and In..
DJ
03/23U.S. Postal Service proposes revamp; plan would slow some mail
RE
03/23U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL CONFIDENT IN DECISION TO AWARD MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR N..
RE
03/23OSHKOSH CORPORATION  : named to IDG CIO 100 list for third consecutive year
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 211 M - -
Net income 2021 381 M - -
Net cash 2021 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 8 203 M 8 203 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oshkosh Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 124,00 $
Last Close Price 119,95 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John C. Pfeifer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Pack Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen D. Newlin Independent Chairman
Robert S. Messina Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Engineering
Anupam Khare Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSHKOSH CORPORATION39.36%8 203
PACCAR INC9.78%32 881
KOMATSU LTD.19.08%29 158
KUBOTA CORPORATION17.48%28 613
EPIROC AB (PUBL)35.92%27 857
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.87%27 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ