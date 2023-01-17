Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Oshkosh Corporation
  News
  Summary
    OSK   US6882392011

OSHKOSH CORPORATION

(OSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57:34 2023-01-17 pm EST
94.21 USD   -0.58%
02:04pOshkosh Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings January 31, 2023
BU
04:20aOshkosh Defense Wins $141 Million US Army Contract
MT
01/10Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Oshkosh to $93 From $90, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings January 31, 2023

01/17/2023 | 02:04pm EST
Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, will issue its fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST. To access the webcast, investors should go to oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of January 31.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.


© Business Wire 2023
