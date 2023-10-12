Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will issue its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT. To access the webcast, investors should go to oshkoshcorp.com approximately 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of October 26.

