Oshkosh Corporation to Host Investor Day on May 6, 2022

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, will host its Investor Day on Friday, May 6, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, John Pfeifer, will be joined by Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Strategic Sourcing Officer, Jay Iyengar, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Pack, as they discuss Oshkosh’s plans for growth, technology leadership and sustainability as well as financial targets and capital allocation priorities.

The event will accommodate in-person and virtual participation. A live webcast of the event can be accessed within the Events and Presentations section of the Oshkosh Corporation Investor Relations website, where related materials will be posted prior to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed at www.investors.oshkoshcorp.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company; the Company’s ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; and risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals; impacts of the conflict in the Ukraine, including impacts on supply chains, logistics, input costs, capital markets and demand; and the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies and the Company’s customers, suppliers and employees.

