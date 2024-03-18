Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors will nominate Annette Clayton, chairwoman and former president and chief executive officer of Schneider Electric North America, for election to the Oshkosh Board at the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“The Oshkosh Board is pleased to nominate Annette, a proven chief executive in the industrial, energy management and technology sectors, for election to our Board,” said Stephen D. Newlin, chairman of the board of Oshkosh. “Annette will bring valuable insights and considerable, relevant expertise to the Board as Oshkosh continues to execute its strategic priorities for the benefit of all shareholders.”

Ms. Clayton, 60, is the chairwoman and former president and chief executive officer of Schneider Electric North America, the largest operating region of Schneider Electric, a multinational firm specializing in energy management and industrial automation solutions. Prior to Schneider Electric, Ms. Clayton served in various leadership positions with Dell, including as vice president of global operations. She previously served in senior management roles with General Motors Corporation, including as president of Saturn Corporation. Ms. Clayton currently serves as a director of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN). In addition, she sits on the boards of the National Association of Manufacturers and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association.

The Company also announced that the Oshkosh Board, on the recommendation of the Board’s Governance Committee, determined not to nominate John Shiely for re-election at the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting. Mr. Shiely’s term will expire at the Annual Meeting.

