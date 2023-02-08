Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference.

The event is scheduled to start at 1:50 p.m. EST on February 22, 2023, and will be webcast. To access the webcast, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com prior to the start of the event.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™, Pratt Miller and Maxi-Metal. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

