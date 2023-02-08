Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oshkosh Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSK   US6882392011

OSHKOSH CORPORATION

(OSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:36:43 2023-02-08 pm EST
102.73 USD   -1.07%
12:48pOshkosh Corporation to Participate in Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference
BU
02/07Oshkosh defense receives $84.9 million order for additional jltvs
AQ
02/06Citigroup Adjusts Oshkosh's Price Target to $110 From $95, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

02/08/2023 | 12:48pm EST
Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference.

The event is scheduled to start at 1:50 p.m. EST on February 22, 2023, and will be webcast. To access the webcast, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com prior to the start of the event.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™, Pratt Miller and Maxi-Metal. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 266 M - -
Net income 2022 206 M - -
Net cash 2022 17,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 6 790 M 6 790 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oshkosh Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 103,84 $
Average target price 101,89 $
Spread / Average Target -1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Pfeifer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Pack Vice President Finance-Fire & Emergency
Stephen D. Newlin Independent Chairman
Anupam Khare Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar EVP, Chief Technology & Strategic Sourcing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSHKOSH CORPORATION18.13%6 790
OTOKAR OTOMOTIV VE SAVUNMA SANAYI A.S.-15.04%1 123 905
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG8.33%27 597
PACCAR, INC.11.59%25 570
EPIROC AB (PUBL)9.88%22 648
KOMATSU LTD.8.76%22 528