  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Oshkosh Corporation
  News
  Summary
    OSK   US6882392011

OSHKOSH CORPORATION

(OSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:36 2022-11-18 pm EST
91.70 USD   +0.26%
01:01pOshkosh Corporation to Participate in Credit Suisse's 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference
BU
11/17OSHKOSH CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE HINOWA; Builds on Successful 12-Year Partnership with JLG; Broadens Product Portfolio
AQ
11/16Oshkosh Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hinowa S.p.A.
AQ
Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in Credit Suisse's 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

11/18/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, will participate in a fireside chat at Credit Suisse’s 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The event is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m. EST and will be webcast. To access the webcast, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™, Pratt Miller and Maxi-Metal. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 267 M - -
Net income 2022 208 M - -
Net cash 2022 50,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 5 981 M 5 981 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 91,46 $
Average target price 93,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Pfeifer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Pack Vice President Finance-Fire & Emergency
Stephen D. Newlin Independent Chairman
Anupam Khare Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar EVP, Chief Technology & Strategic Sourcing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSHKOSH CORPORATION-18.85%5 981
PACCAR, INC.17.28%35 997
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-8.98%24 971
KOMATSU LTD.14.24%20 693
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-10.79%20 329
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-18.48%20 219