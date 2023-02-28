Advanced search
OSHKOSH CORPORATION

(OSK)
Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference
Oshkosh Defense Awarded $10.1 Million Modification to US Army Contract
Oshkosh corporation named to 2023 world's most admired companies list
Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference

02/28/2023 | 02:51pm EST
Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference.

The event is scheduled to start at 9:50 a.m. EST on March 7, 2023, and will be webcast. To access the webcast, please visit oshkoshcorp.com prior to the start of the event.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 453 M - -
Net income 2023 366 M - -
Net cash 2023 458 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 5 791 M 5 791 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Managers and Directors
John C. Pfeifer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Pack Vice President Finance-Fire & Emergency
Stephen D. Newlin Independent Chairman
Anupam Khare Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar EVP, Chief Technology & Strategic Sourcing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSHKOSH CORPORATION0.95%5 791
PACCAR, INC.9.58%37 678
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.58%26 138
KOMATSU LTD.15.26%23 002
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.2.49%22 100
EPIROC AB (PUBL)3.82%21 754