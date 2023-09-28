Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, announced today that it was selected by the U.S. Army, through the Ground Vehicle Systems Other Transaction Agreement (GVS OTA), to participate in Phase I, Platform Prototype Design and Build, of the Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928718957/en/

Oshkosh Defense Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) (Photo: Business Wire)

Leveraging an elite team of Oshkosh Defense, Pratt Miller Defense, and QinetiQ, Oshkosh submitted its response to the Army’s Request for Prototype Proposal in May 2023.

“We are proud to be selected to participate in Phase I of the RCV program,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer for Oshkosh Defense. “We offer a mature and proven solution, with demonstrated durability and flexibility to incorporate new technologies, to meet the demands of an evolving battlefield.”

The tracked, autonomous vehicles will support varying payloads and advanced weapons systems through scalable, mission-focused modularity. Oshkosh will showcase the RCV capabilities from October 9 – 11 in their booth (#739) at the 2023 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition. Earlier this year, Oshkosh displayed the platform’s essential versatility during the 2023 AUSA Global Force Symposium.

“Our RCV is informed by years of customer feedback and tailored to meet the needs of the Soldier,” Williams continued. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Army to deliver a soldier-centered, purpose-built solution.”

Oshkosh will deliver two platform prototypes for testing in August 2024. The Army has announced the intent to select one vendor for Phase II, Full-System Prototype Design and Build, in FY24.

This effort was sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transaction number W15QKN-17-9-1025 with the National Advanced Mobility Consortium. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation herein.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE: OSK].

Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at www.oshkoshdefense.com.

About Pratt Miller

Pratt Miller, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Defense, is a ground-breaking product development company that solves its customers’ most technical and complex challenges in the Motorsports, Defense, and Mobility industries.

Pratt Miller Defense (PMD), one of the company’s three core business lines, provides complete vehicle integration, from concept to production. PMD specializes in Platform Development, Robotics, Advanced Concepts, and Technology Integration.

Learn more about Pratt Miller at www.prattmiller.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

About QinetiQ Inc.

QinetiQ Inc. is a leading defense and security company in the U.S. providing mission-led innovation at pace. We support our customers worldwide with mission-critical solutions to create, test and use the latest technologies to deliver real world advantage. QinetiQ Inc. operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group PLC (QQ.LSE), a global integrated defense and security company focused on mission-led innovation for defense, security and civil customers around the world.

We are 6,000 people creating new ways of protecting what matters most; testing technologies, systems, and processes to make sure they work as expected; and enabling customers to deploy new and enhanced-existing capabilities with the assurance they will deliver the outcomes required. QinetiQ’s 750 U.S. employees are based predominantly in Virginia and Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the extent of supply chain and logistics disruptions; the Company’s ability to increase prices or impose surcharges to raise margins or to offset higher input costs, including increased raw material, labor, freight and overhead costs; the Company’s ability to accurately predict future input costs associated with Defense contracts; the strength of the U.S. dollar and its impact on Company exports, translation of foreign sales and the cost of purchased materials; the Company’s ability to predict the level and timing of orders for indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contracts with the U.S. federal government; the impact of any U.S. Department of Defense solicitation for competition for future contracts to produce military vehicles; the impact of orders from the U.S. Postal Service; the Company’s ability to comply with complex laws and regulations applicable to U.S. government contractors; cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company; and risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928718957/en/