Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) business, announced today that the U.S. Army placed an order for additional Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles A2 (FMTV A2) and trailers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528185295/en/

Oshkosh Defense FMTV A2 Dump Truck 6x6 (Photo: Business Wire)

The order is valued at $108.9 million and includes FMTV A2s for U.S. Army modernization initiatives as well as Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to international partners.

The FMTV A2, renowned for its versatility, reliability, and performance, supports a wide range of missions and payloads. Its unmatched capabilities include improved armor protection, upgraded drivetrain and suspension systems, providing increased payload capacity and mobility.

“Our continued partnership with the U.S. Army underscores Oshkosh Defense’s commitment to equipping our nation’s Warfighters with the most advanced tactical wheeled vehicles in support of Army modernization,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer for Oshkosh Defense. “We are pleased to provide these capabilities to allied partners around the globe.”

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation business [NYSE: OSK]. Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at www.oshkoshdefense.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528185295/en/