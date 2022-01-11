Oshkosh : Using autonomous technology to protect our Soldiers

SENSING TECHNOLOGIES

We make autonomous operation possible by using robotic perception technologies to understand and classify different objects in various environments.

"For a robot to operate as well as a human, it needs to be able to perceive the world and understand these different conditions," said John Beck, Director of Unmanned Systems for Oshkosh Corporation. "By combining the strengths of one sensor to accommodate the weaknesses of another, we are capable of operating in a variety of different environments."

We use best-in-class sensing technologies, such as radar and light detection and ranging (LIDAR), to gather rich data to train novel machine learning algorithms to identify and distinguish objects in a vehicle's path. Their unique capability permits the autonomy system to negotiate environments intelligently and competently. This includes driving uninhibited on open ground, selecting appropriate speeds on slopes, grades and rough terrain, and avoiding hazardous obstacles while ignoring vegetation and heavy dust.

"A radar is very good at seeing through dust, smoke and rain," Beck continued. "With LIDAR, we are capable of detecting the ground surface and other objects with high precision so that we can control the vehicle confidently in complex environments."