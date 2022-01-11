Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oshkosh Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSK   US6882392011

OSHKOSH CORPORATION

(OSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Oshkosh : Using autonomous technology to protect our Soldiers

01/11/2022 | 01:18pm EST
SENSING TECHNOLOGIES

We make autonomous operation possible by using robotic perception technologies to understand and classify different objects in various environments.

"For a robot to operate as well as a human, it needs to be able to perceive the world and understand these different conditions," said John Beck, Director of Unmanned Systems for Oshkosh Corporation. "By combining the strengths of one sensor to accommodate the weaknesses of another, we are capable of operating in a variety of different environments."

We use best-in-class sensing technologies, such as radar and light detection and ranging (LIDAR), to gather rich data to train novel machine learning algorithms to identify and distinguish objects in a vehicle's path. Their unique capability permits the autonomy system to negotiate environments intelligently and competently. This includes driving uninhibited on open ground, selecting appropriate speeds on slopes, grades and rough terrain, and avoiding hazardous obstacles while ignoring vegetation and heavy dust.

"A radar is very good at seeing through dust, smoke and rain," Beck continued. "With LIDAR, we are capable of detecting the ground surface and other objects with high precision so that we can control the vehicle confidently in complex environments."

Disclaimer

Oshkosh Corporation published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 18:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 394 M - -
Net income 2022 468 M - -
Net cash 2022 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 8 231 M 8 231 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float -
Chart OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oshkosh Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 119,61 $
Average target price 124,29 $
Spread / Average Target 3,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Pfeifer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Pack Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen D. Newlin Independent Chairman
Anupam Khare Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar EVP, Chief Technology & Strategic Sourcing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSHKOSH CORPORATION6.12%8 231
PACCAR INC5.85%32 065
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-3.80%27 644
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.06%26 967
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.66%26 181
KOMATSU LTD.7.26%23 716