Oshkosh : Douglas L. Davis appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that Douglas L. Davis has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective July 1, 2021. With the appointment of Mr. Davis, Oshkosh Corporation will have 11 board members.

Mr. Davis served as Senior Vice President of the Automated Driving Group at Intel Corporation where his most recent responsibilities included the initial formation and strategy of the automated driving business. In this role, he established Intel as a leading provider of chip technology used in self-driving cars. Previously, Mr. Davis served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Internet of Things Group at Intel. There, he led a worldwide organization responsible for Intel Architecture computing solutions consisting of hardware, software and services across market segments, including industrial automation, retail, aerospace, automotive and other intelligent systems applications. Mr. Davis retired from Intel Corporation in 2019 following 35 years of service.

“I am pleased to welcome Doug Davis to our Board of Directors,” said Stephen Newlin, Oshkosh Corporation Chairman of the Board. “Doug is an accomplished executive with significant experience leading large and complex organizations and has a strong background in technology and operations, making him well qualified to serve our shareholders as a member of our Board.”

“Doug’s extensive background in autonomous applications and intelligent systems will complement our innovative culture as we continue to incorporate advanced technologies in our product portfolio and position Oshkosh Corporation for future growth,” added John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Davis is currently on the board of publicly traded Verra Mobility Corporation, a provider of smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada and Europe. He also serves on the board of privately held Digital Aerolus, a provider of commercial drones and supporting software. Mr. Davis earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from New Mexico State University in 1983 and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Arizona State University in 1992.

