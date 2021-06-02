Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oshkosh Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSK   US6882392011

OSHKOSH CORPORATION

(OSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oshkosh : Douglas L. Davis appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors

06/02/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that Douglas L. Davis has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective July 1, 2021. With the appointment of Mr. Davis, Oshkosh Corporation will have 11 board members.

Mr. Davis served as Senior Vice President of the Automated Driving Group at Intel Corporation where his most recent responsibilities included the initial formation and strategy of the automated driving business. In this role, he established Intel as a leading provider of chip technology used in self-driving cars. Previously, Mr. Davis served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Internet of Things Group at Intel. There, he led a worldwide organization responsible for Intel Architecture computing solutions consisting of hardware, software and services across market segments, including industrial automation, retail, aerospace, automotive and other intelligent systems applications. Mr. Davis retired from Intel Corporation in 2019 following 35 years of service.

“I am pleased to welcome Doug Davis to our Board of Directors,” said Stephen Newlin, Oshkosh Corporation Chairman of the Board. “Doug is an accomplished executive with significant experience leading large and complex organizations and has a strong background in technology and operations, making him well qualified to serve our shareholders as a member of our Board.”

“Doug’s extensive background in autonomous applications and intelligent systems will complement our innovative culture as we continue to incorporate advanced technologies in our product portfolio and position Oshkosh Corporation for future growth,” added John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Davis is currently on the board of publicly traded Verra Mobility Corporation, a provider of smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada and Europe. He also serves on the board of privately held Digital Aerolus, a provider of commercial drones and supporting software. Mr. Davis earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from New Mexico State University in 1983 and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Arizona State University in 1992.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OSHKOSH CORPORATION
05:10pOSHKOSH  : Douglas L. Davis appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors
BU
04:18pOSHKOSH CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28INSIDER TRENDS : Oshkosh Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/27OSHKOSH CORPORATION  : announces participation in upcoming investor conferences
BU
05/19OSHKOSH  : KeyBanc Adjusts Oshkosh's Price Target to $144 from $140, Keeps Overw..
MT
05/13WORKHORSE  : U.S. House panel backs $8 billion to shift USPS to EVs
RE
05/13OSHKOSH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/12OSHKOSH  : Insider Selling in Oshkosh (OSK) Shares Continues
MT
05/12INSIDER TRENDS : Oshkosh Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security to Acquire ..
MT
05/12OSHKOSH  : Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Oshkosh to $166 From $133, Maint..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 877 M - -
Net income 2021 455 M - -
Net cash 2021 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 9 101 M 9 101 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oshkosh Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 147,81 $
Last Close Price 132,63 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John C. Pfeifer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Pack Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen D. Newlin Independent Chairman
Robert S. Messina Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Engineering
Anupam Khare Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSHKOSH CORPORATION54.10%9 101
PACCAR, INC.7.16%32 098
KOMATSU LTD.13.68%28 049
KUBOTA CORPORATION10.53%27 509
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION14.04%27 101
EPIROC AB (PUBL)155.93%26 992