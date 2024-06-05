Oshkosh Corporation is an industrial company focused on the designing, development and manufacturing of purpose-built vehicles and equipment. The Company operates through three segments. Access segment designs and manufactures access and material handling equipment for use in a range of construction, industrial, agricultural and maintenance applications to position workers and materials at height under brands, JLG and SkyTrak. The segment's customer base includes equipment rental companies, construction contractors, manufacturing companies and home improvement centers. The segment also includes Jerr-Dan towing and recovery vehicles. Defense segment designs, manufactures and sustains specialty vehicles and mobility systems for the United States Department of Defense and exports tactical wheeled vehicles to approved foreign customers. Vocational segment includes the Pierce, Maxi-Metal, McNeilus, AeroTech, IMT, Frontline Communications and Oshkosh S-Series businesses.